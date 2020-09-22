YI Technology has made a name for itself as a company that offers products for prices lower than the brand names. It has now announced two new home security solutions, both powered by advanced artificial intelligence (A.I.).

The first is the Kami Mini, an indoor camera with a small form factor that’s perfect for keeping an eye on things inside the house. The Kami Mini uses facial detection and will alert you when it detects human movement. The A.I. helps filter out false alarms caused by pets, insects, and other types of movement.

It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can ask either one of the smart assistants to show the feed on a connected display if you’d like to monitor the camera on a larger feed than your phone.

The Kami Mini is also certified through Noonlight to help users reach the correct emergency center. Customers don’t have to worry about false alarms, as insurance penalties are covered on behalf of YI’s customers. Footage is stored in the cloud for up to 30 days, so you can retrieve it when you need it.

The Kami Mini is available to purchase now through YITechnology.com and Amazon for $30.

The second solution is the YI Dome Camera U. This small camera is designed for indoor us,e with large spaces in mind. It provides 360-degree coverage thanks to its ability to track up to 340 degrees horizontally and 90 degrees vertically.

The YI Dome Camera U was built with privacy in mind. It has a lid that can be flipped in order to turn on Sleep Mode. Doing this disables the camera’s ability to record. Users can set a PIN code inside the YI Home app as an extra layer of security. The YI Dome Camera U is available for pre-order from YI’s website, as well as Amazon, for $40.

YI Technologies set out to create more affordable home security solutions, especially for those concerned about privacy. While there are quite a few options on the market, few provide robust privacy options — and those that do are often priced beyond what customers on a budget can afford.

