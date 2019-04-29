Share

GoPro is the name that put action cameras on the map, and although there’s a mountain of competition out there today, this maker still stands at the top of the heap. Its latest flagship, the GoPro Hero7 Black, is the best one yet – not to mention simply the best action camera that you can buy – and it’s on sale right now on Rakuten for a deep discount that can let you score one for around $300 until the end of the month with promo code SAVE15.

GoPro has remained the gold standard for what an action camera should be thanks to the company’s straightforward, no-nonsense approach to new designs. With each updated iteration, GoPro doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel, it simply improves upon what it does best: Offering solid, high-quality wearable cams with great features and excellent high-definition recording capabilities. The GoPro Hero7 Black is no exception, setting the bar even higher thanks to some big improvements in processing power and image stabilization.

This is the main leap forward for the GoPro Hero7 Black, which delivers greatly enhanced video stabilization in contrast to previous models like the Hero5 and Hero6. Before, users might have to buy an additional gimbal attachment to get the smoothest shots, but the Hero7 Black greatly mitigates the need for this thanks to GoPro’s HyperSmooth Video Stabilization technology. This actively tracks and anticipates movements to automatically smooth out shaking and vibration during intense, shock-heavy activities like mountain biking.

Aside from its HyperSmooth image stabilization, the GoPro Hero7 Black ticks all the boxes you’d expect any high-end action camera to: It has GoPro’s signature rugged waterproof build quality, can record 4K Ultra HD video at a full 60 frames per second, and packs a 12-megapixel image sensor for taking crisp still photographs. The Hero7 Black also now supports native livestreaming – no additional apps needed – and you can control the camera with voice commands for hands-free operation.

The GoPro Hero7 Black was $500 at its launch, with its current sticker price hovering around $400. It’s currently marked down to $342 on Rakuten, but the checkout code SAVE15 knocks another $51 off the price, bringing it down to just $291 before tax with free home shipping. Hurry, though: These Rakuten promo codes typically only last for a day or two, and this offer expires at the end of Tuesday, April 30.

