The Fujifilm X-T3 kit is down $200, one of the best cameras you can buy

We’re big fans of the Fujifilm X-T3, one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, and we’re also big fans of saving money. So when we saw you could save $200 on the X-T3 kit with the XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 stabilized lens, we figured you’d want to know about it. This is a manufacturer rebate, so you can find this deal at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, or your camera retailer of choice.
This brings the price of the kit to just $1,699, while the body-only price has also dropped to $1,399, a savings of $100. We recommend springing for the kit, as the XF 18-55mm is one of the best standard kit zoom lenses of any camera system, offering an aperture that is basically twice as bright as competitors’ models (Canon’s 18-55mm kit lens offers an f/4-5.6 aperture, for example). That fast aperture normally means a significantly higher price; the lens by itself sells for about $700, $600 right now on rebate, so getting it bundled with the X-T3 saves a lot of money.
The X-T3 is the third-generation model in Fujifilm’s flagship X-T line, offering a 26MP APS-C sensor, 425-point autofocus system, dual SD card slots, and excellent 4K video. One of our very few complaints about the series has always been the lack of in-body image stabilization (a feature Fujifilm reserves for the even higher-end X-H1 camera), so picking the camera up with a stabilized lens is a good idea. Not only does this let you shoot at slower speeds without risking motion blur, but it also helps keep handheld video looking smooth.
While the X-T3 is an excellent camera, even the sale price of $1,699 for the kit is still too steep for some budgets. If that’s the case for you, you may be interested in the X-T30. This newer mirrorless camera takes most of the technology of the X-T3 and packs it into a smaller form factor. It doesn’t have as much direct-access control as the X-T3 and is down slightly on speed, but it shares the same sensor, processor, and autofocus system. The X-T30 can be found for $899 for the body only, or with a 15-45mm kit lens for just $999.
