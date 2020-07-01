The Fujifilm X-T200 is Fujifilm’s way of offering photographers a dose of the X-series experience in an entry-level mirrorless camera. But for a few hundred dollars extra, you could get the mid-range X-T30. Before deciding which one is right for you, let’s put them side by side and look at what you’re getting in terms of performance.

At a glance:

Fujifilm X-T200

24MP APS-C Bayer-filter sensor

3.5-inch fully articulating screen

2.36 million-dot electronic viewfinder

8 fps continuous shooting

8-bit 4K/30p video

Max shutter speed of 1/4000 (mechanical shutter)

Fujifilm X-T30

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans Sensor

3-inch vertically tilting screen

2.35 million-dot electronic viewfinder

Fast autofocus with face/eye detection

8 fps/30fps mechanical/electronic shutter

8-bit internal/10-bit external 4K video

Max shutter speed of 1/4000 (mechanical shutter)

Sensor

The X-T200 has a 24-megapixel sensor that uses a traditional Bayer color filter, compared to the X-T30’s 26MP sensor that uses Fujifilm’s unique X-Trans filter. For the pixel peepers, the extra 2 million pixels may not be that important, but the X-Trans sensor can produce sharper results for some subjects. But everyday folks needn’t worry, as it will be almost impossible to notice the difference when looking at images on a digital screen.

The X-T30 is essentially an X-T3 in a more compact body (with a few limitations). This means that owners of the camera can enjoy the built-in X Processor 4, resulting in better autofocus and faster performance than the X-T200.

ISO sensitivity is similar but not the same. The X-T200 has a native range of 200-12,800 (extended: 100-51,200). You get a native range of 160-12,800 (extended: 80-51,200) in the X-T30. With the lower base ISO, the X-T30 achieves an edge in dynamic range that may make it attractive for landscape photographers. Honestly, the sensor produces some of the best RAW files we’ve seen from a crop-sensor camera.

But when we tested the X-T200, we found it remained consistent with other Fujifilm cameras. JPEGs were rich in color and detail and RAW files still had sufficient dynamic range for pretty extreme adjustments. Again, unless you’re pixel-peeping, you might not see the difference.

Both the X-T200 and X-T30 will begin to struggle in low light when using a higher ISO, at least compared to full-frame cameras. Fortunately, Fujifilm offers several f/2 and f/1.4 prime lenses that are great for low light shooting.

Autofocus

The X-T200 certainly offers improved autofocus when compared to its predecessor. Like the X-T30, it comes with face and eye detection, ideal for portraits. Both cameras feature 425 phase-detection AF points.

From testing both cameras, the X-T30 performs quicker and is more accurate, especially with moving subjects. For average use, the X-T200 leaves nothing to complain about, though. For advanced users, the X-T30 does have another advantage: Focus bracketing. This gives you more chance of nailing focus in tricky situations like low light or when photographing fast-moving subjects, and can also generate images for focus stacking in post.

Video

The X-T30 is undoubtedly the better performer when it comes to recording video, but perhaps not in ways that the average customer will care about. It records Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) or DCI 4K (4,096 x 2,160) at 30 frames per second. Internal recording tops out at 8-bit 4:2:0 and 200 megabits per second, but you can record 10-bit 4:2:2 video externally over HDMI. The X-T30 also has F-Log, which helps preserve dynamic range, a rare feature indeed on a sub-$1,000 mirrorless camera. Disappointingly, it has a recording limit of only 11 minutes when recording internally, but for most situations that isn’t a problem.

The X-T200 also records 4K/30p, but is limited to Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) and does not offer the 10-bit output or F-log profile of the X-T30. It does offer a high dynamic range (HDR) movie mode, however, which reduces resolution to Full HD 1080p, but does a good job of preserving greater detail in high-contrast scenes.

The X-T200 also serves the every day vlogger well thanks to its fully articulating screen, which can flip a full 180 degrees into selfie position, something the X-T30’s screen cannot. Thanks to a post-launch firmware update, it can also operate as a USB webcam without needing to install a driver. Just plug it in and launch your streaming or videoconferencing app of choice, and the X-T200 will show up as a selectable webcam.

Design

Both the X-T30 and X-T200 look pretty. But as the former has a more professional touch, the latter feels more like a budget imitation.

The design of the X-T30 borrows heavily from the X-T3. Both ISO and shutter speed can be input with the single-function dials at the top. If you’re not using a lens with a built-in aperture ring, you can change the aperture by using the command dial on the rear of the camera.

Although lacking some of the ergonomics that make photographers flock to Fujifilm, the X-T200 is still a beautiful camera. It too sports a wealth of mechanical controls, and you can input your shutter speed and aperture using the dials at the top. However, fluidity may be compromised as its dials are unlabeled and have to be customized first to truly take advantage of them.

The X-T200 has a 3.5-inch 2.76m-dot touchscreen, which can be flipped into selfie mode for those who like to take self-portraits and create videos. And because both form and function have been slightly simplified, this camera will be a little easier to use straight out of the box without you being overwhelmed by manual controls. The quality in detail of the LCD screen is also one of the best we’ve seen on an entry-level camera.

The screen on the X-T30 is more limited, and it’s also smaller at a size of 3 inches. It’s a touchscreen, but the LCD only tilts up and down, meaning less versatility.

Unlike the X-T3 and other single-digit X-T cameras, neither the X-T30 nor X-T200 are weather-sealed, and should be used with caution when shooting in inclement weather conditions.

Which should you buy?

The good news is that we can recommend both these cameras with full confidence. There’s no wrong decision when picking between the two, but there are certain points to consider.

The X-T30 gives you better video recording options, a more “professional” control layout, faster autofocus performance, and potentially better image quality. The X-T200 is easier to use for beginners, has the better LCD screen, and has built-in webcam functionality, which has become increasingly important. If you’re happy with something simple, the X-T200 will serve you well, but the X-T30 will give aspiring enthusiasts a little more room to grow into.

