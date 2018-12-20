Digital Trends
Photography

Snap, snap, hooray! Google Photos doubles Live Album limit to 20,000 images

Trevor Mogg
By

Catching up with family and friends this holiday season likely means an uptick in smartphone activity as you snap numerous photos for future reminders of fun meetings and fleeting moments.

So it’s excellent news, then, that Google Photos has chosen to double the capacity of its Live Albums to 20,000 images, meaning that unless you’re a particularly prolific shooter, it should be a while yet before you run out of storage. It also means the limit now equals that of Google Photos’ shared albums.

You you can turn any of your albums into a Live Album simply by choosing the people — and pets — that you want to see in it. Google’s machine learning smarts — in other words, its object-recognition technology — will then automatically populate the album with those subjects when you snap them.

“Then, you can share your album with family and friends so they can be a part of special moments as they happen — no manual updates needed,” the web company said when it launched the feature for Android, iOS, and the web in October 2018.

Presumably, the folks at Google were prompted to increase the capacity of Live Albums after noticing how quickly people’s albums were filling up. With the limit now at 20,000, users should feel less pressured to go in and delete images to save space. But over time, it’s still likely that there’ll come a point where your Live Album reaches capacity, at which point you can simply create a new one with the same parameters.

Details of the increase in capacity showed up in an update on a Google Photos support page, and was spotted this week by Android Police.

Other recent updates for Google Photos include the addition of depth editing that lets you adjust the level of background blur to create more striking portraits.

Google Photos has come a long way since its launch in 2015 and is now widely regarded as one of the best photo storage and photo-sharing services available.

If you’re an avid smartphone photographer, then take a moment to check out Digital Trends’ handy tips on how to take better photos with such a device. But best you stay away from erupting volcanoes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Wear OS for smartwatches: Everything you need to know
oneplus 6t honor 8x xiaomi mi 8 pro pocophone f1 camera shootout comp feat
Photography

Camera Shootout: OnePlus 6T vs. Honor 8X vs. Pocophone F1 vs. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

We took four smartphones from popular and upcoming Chinese brands to China, to see which has the best camera. The OnePlus 6T takes on the Honor 8X, the Pocophone F1, and the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple ipad pro 2018 october event 5533
Mobile

Apple says some iPad Pro models ship with a slight bend, but it's no big deal

Apple has announced a new addition to its iPad range for 2018. It's called the iPad Pro, and it has a striking new design. Is this the year where you'll finally be able to ditch your laptop for an iPad?
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy note 8 review hands on
Mobile

Google Play is offering discounts on apps, games, movies, and more

Google has announced a series of discounts on apps, games, movies, and more in celebration of the holiday season. In particular, you'll get discounts on the first season of 'Game of Thrones,' as well as in games like 'Pokemon Go.'
Posted By Christian de Looper
iPhone 6S and 6S Plus
Mobile

Buying a new iPhone? Here's how to sell your old one without getting ripped off

Whether you're looking to upgrade to the latest-and-greatest model, making the switch to Android, or just in dire need of some cold, hard cash, here's how to sell your iPhone without getting ripped off.
Posted By Simon Hill
How to transfer photos from an iPhone to an iPhone
Mobile

How to transfer photos from iPhone to iPhone

Whether you're looking to share some photos with family or friends, or you want to move photos from an old iPhone to a new iPhone, we have you covered with this guide. We'll show you exactly how to transfer photos between iPhones.
Posted By Simon Hill
what are scam likely phone calls image
Mobile

Spam calls soar, with an estimated 25 million Americans scammed

If you feel that you've been beset by more spam calls than usual this year, you're not alone. Spam and scam calls rose in most parts of the world in 2018, according to Truecaller's annual report.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best apple watch deals
Deals

Amazon and Walmart cut prices on Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa, and other watches

If you're not quite done shopping for Christmas gifts, we found good deals on Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin smartwatches from Amazon and Walmart. These versatile smartwatches are available for free shipping and delivery by Christmas.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best touchscreen gloves
Mobile

Apple patents ‘force sensing’ fabric for clever clothing

Apple has been granted a patent on a technology that would see the iPhone giant integrate circuitry into "smart fabrics" for heart rate sensing and otherwise. Here comes truly clever clothing.
Posted By Mark Jansen
moto z3 play back top half
Mobile

Here's a first look at what appears to be the entire Moto G7 lineup for 2019

The Moto G6 range is still relatively new to the market, but rumors have already started about the Moto G7, which is expected some time in 2019. Apparently, a G7 Power version will be joining the G7, G7 Play, and G7 Plus.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

Time is running out to enjoy this Apple Watch deal before Christmas

If you're looking to pick up a gift for yourself, or a gift for the Apple geek in your life, this Apple Watch Series 3 deal from Amazon is exactly what you need. You can even get it in time for Christmas!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Google patent shows off a hinged smartphone with selectable displays

Google has been awarded a patent on a folding smartphone design. Google's patent shows a hinged smartphone that can be used in a number of different ways, including in a two-player tent-style fold.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Astell & Kern AK Jr
Home Theater

The best MP3 players of 2018 cram tons of music into a small package

Want to go for a run, but your phone is weighing you down? Don't sweat it. Can't fit your whole music library on your smartphone? No worries. Check out our list of the best MP3 players, and find one that works for you.
Posted By Parker Hall
facebook cambridge analyica privacy tool holding phone mem2
Mobile

Get stuff done with the best to-do list apps

Lots of tasks on your mind? Looking for a way to stay organized? Look no further than your smartphone -- we've rounded up the best to-do list apps for both Android and iOS to keep you organized.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Wear OS - Google Asssitant
Wearables

Wear OS 2.2 brings Google Fit swipe shortcut to TicWatch users

Google has rebranded its Android Wear operating system to Wear OS. Removing the Android name may help people better understand Google-powered smartwatches, which also play nice with iOS devices. 
Posted By Brenda Stolyar