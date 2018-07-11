GoPro sold 30 million action cameras since 2009, and the Hero5 Black is its best-seller yet

Share

If you need proof that GoPro is immensely popular, consider this: The company announced it has sold more than 30 million cameras since the first Hero HD model. And, GoPro revealed that the Hero5 Black has become the best-selling model in record time.

The first GoPro Hero HD launched in November 2009 (GoPro has been selling cameras since around 2004, but the latest numbers include only the cameras launched since the first HD model). Less than ten years later, the company has sold more than 30 million action cameras. Originally sold in surf shops, the small cameras grew quickly in popularity. For nearly half the GoPro Hero’s history, the line has been the top-selling brand in the action category, and for 17 quarters in a row, a Hero camera has topped the list of the best-selling camera in North America.

Four million of those sales came from the GoPro Hero5 Black, which came out in 2016. Despite being outshined by its stronger and newer sibling, the Hero6 Black, GoPro says the HERO5 reached that status in record time, four months earlier than the HERO4 Silver hit the same sales milestone.

“These sales milestones highlight consumers’ regard for GoPro,” GoPro Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman said in a press release. “A huge thank you and Hi5 from all of GoPro to our customers around the globe. We’re very passionate about helping people share their lives in exciting ways and it’s so rewarding to receive such strong support.”

The milestones couldn’t come at a better time for the company after restructuring in late 2016 after falling sales and stock prices. After launching the Hero6 Black last year, the company posted its first profit in two years. During the restructure, GoPro reduced employees and cut the entertainment division.

The company has been testing the waters outside the action camera market, but left the drone market after the first try with the Karma, citing a focus on existing core products and new innovations. GoPro instead looked to expand with the 360 camera, the GoPro Fusion, while enhancing software and creating a subscription program for cloud storage automatic cloud backups and cheaper camera repairs.

GoPro says additional details on the company’s progress will be available at the next quarterly earnings report, which is slated for August 2.