Can’t spend $9K on a high-end camera? ‘Rent a Hasselblad’ is the next-best thing

Hasselblads are often the dream cameras of the photography world, but few can afford the medium-format system. The company, however, is working to make sure the $9,000 price of the medium format mirrorless X1D-50c doesn’t keep photographers from never getting their hands on one with a new rental program. Announced on Thursday, November 16, Rent a Hasselblad allows photographers to borrow the X1D along with a number of different lenses.

“Owning a Hasselblad medium-format camera system is a significant investment even for a successful high-paid photographer,” Hasselblad marketing manager Bronius Rudnickas said in a press release. “Consequently, many professional photographers and enthusiasts haven’t had the opportunity to see what they’re able to create with Hasselblad’s medium format technology. The ‘Rent a Hasselblad’ program is designed to change that and we’re looking forward to seeing what photographers are able to produce having easier access to our photographic tools.”

The Hasselblad rentals allow photographers to reserve a camera for a specific time-frame, then pick up the gear at one of 40 different locations worldwide. Along with making the medium format available for specific photoshoots or travel, the program will also allow photographers considering owning the system to try before they buy. Photographers that decide to purchase the camera system after the rental can use what they already spent on the rental to offset some of the cost of the camera.

Hasselblad says the program has “reasonable” rental fees. The company also plans to expand the program to more pick-up locations around the world in the future. While the plan is the first option to rent cameras directly from the company, some third-party companies, including Lensrentals, allow photographers to rent the X1D.

The X1D is the first (though now not the only) mirrorless camera to spot a medium format sensor, larger than even full frame for even more light-gathering power, resolution and bokeh. The 50 megapixel camera is the highest scoring camera currently inside of the DxO Mark database and while the body alone costs around $9,000, the price is considerably lower than the company’s other medium format digital cameras that hit five-digit prices.

Photographers interested in renting the camera can now reserve the gear online at Hasselblad’s website.