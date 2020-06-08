  1. Photography

How to take a virtual tour of the International Space Station

By

SpaceX’s first crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS) last week has sparked renewed interest in the orbiting laboratory.

Hosting a steady stream of astronauts from around the world since 2000, the space station orbits Earth once every 90 minutes at a speed of 17,500 mph, all the while maintaining a steady altitude of around 250 miles.

The space-based outpost allows scientists to conduct a wide range of experiments — more than 2,500 to date — in microgravity conditions, with the results benefitting not only future space exploration, but also life on Earth. The latest space station arrivals — Crew Dragon astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken — will already be carrying out a range of work activities aboard the satellite.

While many parts of the ISS may appear cramped in photos and videos beamed back to Earth, the space station is actually huge, spreading out in all directions. Measured from the edges of its solar arrays, the ISS would cover the area of a football field — including the end zones. According to NASA, the ISS has “the volume of a five-bedroom house or two Boeing 747 jetliners,” and can comfortably support a crew of up to six people. If weighed on Earth, it would tip the scales at about 1 million pounds, around the same weight as a fully loaded A380 aircraft, the largest passenger plane in the world.

Unless you’re planning to become an astronaut sometime soon, the easiest way to explore the space station is via a virtual tour courtesy of Google Arts & Culture, which for a while has offered a Street View-style trip around the satellite. Simply click here to transport yourself there, and then tap or click the on-screen arrows to move through the ISS, just as you do with the regular Street View.

For a more detailed tour that offers explanatory notes, try this Google Earth experience that lets you select specific parts of the space station to visit and learn about.

Or, if you’d like to just sit back and go on a cinematic ride of the ISS without any personal input, check out this gorgeously produced video for a completely different kind of experience.

Editors' Recommendations

Elon Musk tells SpaceX to double down on Starship development

elon musk tells spacex team to focus on starship development

NASA awards contract to Northrop Grumman to design lunar Gateway station

Artist's concept of the Gateway power and propulsion and Habitation and Logistics Outpost, or HALO, in orbit around the Moon.

The science that the Crew Dragon astronauts are working on aboard the ISS

NASA astronauts (from left) Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley

Crew Dragon’s Bob Behnken offers encouraging words for wannabe astronauts

crew dragon astronaut encourages tomorrows space travelers bob behnken spacex

The best instant cameras for 2020

Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay Review

The best Photoshop alternatives for 2020

how much adobe photoshop

The best travel cameras for 2020

The best photography tripods for 2020

SpaceX invites class of 2020 to launch their photos on historic Dragon flight

Check out the results when 1,000 photographers edit the same image

iPhone 11 Pro vs. P40 Pro vs. S20 Plus vs. OnePlus 8 Pro: Four-way camera battle

Four-way camera battle

Post lockdown, smart cameras could help enforce mask use and social distancing

nice alliance pandemic security cameras allaince camera 2

The best wide-format photo printers for 2020

Best wide-format photo printers

The best waterproof camera bags for 2020

The best full-frame cameras for 2020