Joby’s GorillaPod tripods designed to accommodate smartphones, DSLRs

Why it matters to you The flexible and inexpensive GorillaPod is getting a refresh with a new ballhead design.

The creator of the original flexible tripod is back — on Tuesday, Joby launched a new line of GorillaPod tripods designed for a variety of the latest cameras, from smartphones and GoPros to mirrorless cameras and DSLRs.

The updated GorillaPods use a new, stainless steel ballhead. The new tripod head allows the camera to tilt 90 degrees, allowing for more shooting positions. Joby says the new smartphone tripod is ideal for FaceTime, live-streaming and shooting selfies, thanks to that 90-degree tilt capability.

The new line of GorillaPods maintain the same features that made the brand so popular after first launching in 2006: Flexible legs for wrapping around tree branches or setting up on uneven terrain. Since the original tripods launched, the company has sold over 6 million GorillaPods, including options designed for smartphones and action cameras.

The new GorillaPod family includes 13 different products, with each option designed to accommodate different gear and features. The GorillaPod 325, with an original and magnetic version, is designed to hold devices up to 325 grams or less than 1 pound. The lineup continues with flexible tripods designed to hold a variety of cameras, including the GorillaPod 500 (500 grams or one pound), the GorillaPod 1K Stand and Ballhead 1K (1,000 grams or 2.2 pounds), GorillaPod 3K Stand and Ballhead 3K (3,000 grams or 6.6 pounds) and the GorillaPod 5K Stand and Ballhead 5K (5 kilograms or 11 pounds). The GorillaPod Magnetic Mini and GorillaPod Mobile Mini are designed for smartphones, including large models.

The 1K, 3K, and 5K ballheads are sold separately from the flexible tripod base. All three offer 360-degree panning and 90-degree tilt. The 3K ballhead includes a built-in bubble level and a quick release clip. The 5K ballhead is designed for pro-level uses with independent pan and tilt adjustments and an Arca-Swiss compatible quick-release plate.

Along with the traditional GorillaPods, the new family also includes a flexible stand designed for action cameras. The GorillaPod 500 Action includes a GoPro-style pin mount and can accommodate devices up to one pound, including the GoPro Session, GoPro Hero 5 and small 360 cameras.

Availability for the new lineup is slated to begin in October. The line starts at $15 for the smallest options, while the 5K line costs $120 for the stand and $70 for the ballhead.