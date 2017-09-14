Kodak’s new Printomatic is an ‘instant print’ digital camera

Why it matters to you Kodak's new Printomatic camera is a fun-looking, instant-print device that claims to perfectly balance digital and analog technology.

It has gotten remarkably busy just recently in the world of instant cameras. In the very same week that the Impossible Project launched its Polaroid Originals brand and its new OneStep 2 instant camera, Kodak took the wraps off the Printomatic “instant print” digital camera.

Costing just $70, Kodak is trumpeting the fun point-and-shoot as “a contemporary camera with a wonderful balance of digital and analog technology.”

Hit the shutter button and the device immediately spits out a 2 x 3-inch photo, at the same time saving a 10-megapixel image to a removable memory card.

Kodak keeps things simple with the Printomatic, offering just two picture modes — vibrant color, and black and white. The diminutive device, which comes in yellow or gray, also sports an embedded flash that draws power from a built-in lithium-ion battery. The Printomatic’s deliberately basic design also means you won’t have to worry about activating the flash, as it will fire automatically whenever its built-in sensor detects low light.

In the box you’ll find a USB cable, a “quick start” guide, a memory card, and a 10-pack of Kodak Zink adhesive photo paper. Zero, by the way, stands for “zero ink,” so there are no pesky ink cartridges to be concerned about. That photo paper happens to be tear-resistant, too, which could turn out to be a big positive if you’re at a party and your excitable buddies all-at-once dive in to grab your just-snapped Printomatic shot.

Kodak’s Steven Overman describes the Printomatic as a camera “for anybody who wants to create a lasting memory in a tangible, colorful way.” And if you’re not quite ready to go entirely down the analog route, you can load the pics onto your digital device and post them online if you’re keen to share them more widely.

The camera has been produced by C+A Global, which has licensed the Kodak name and branding. As The Verge points out, this is the same firm that worked with design studio Ammunition Group to create the Polaroid Snap which launched two years ago, a camera that’s notably similar to the Printomatic.

Available online and in stores toward the end of September, Kodak hopes that with the Printomatic, “events become more fun, weekend get-togethers are enriched, and moments that once were forgotten on a smartphone are cherished forever.”