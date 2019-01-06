Digital Trends
Photography

Lume Cube wants to help you look your best while livestreaming

Hillary Grigonis
By
1 of 3
lume cube air vc lighting kit dsc00144
Lume Cube
lume cube air vc lighting kit dsc09881
Lume Cube
lume cube air vc lighting kit dsc00256
Lume Cube

Ever start a Skype call, FaceTime or Instagram Live, only to realize you are covered in shadows? Lighting company Lume Cube launched a video call and livestreaming solution designed to provide more flattering lighting across multiple devices. The Lume Cube AIR VC launched on Sunday, January 6, during CES, uses a suction-cup mount and the Lume Cube Air to enhance video communication from any device.

The new lighting kit uses the Lume Cube Air with a new suction cup mount that allows the light to be adapted to a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. The Air, which measures 1.6 inches on the longest sides, is a portable Bluetooth connected light. The 400 LUX LED has adjustable brightness lives and different modes adjustable through the Lume Cube app.

“With such a rise in visual communication fueled by remote workers, video conferencing and home devices, we noticed there were little to no lighting solutions designed specifically to enhance how people look on camera when communicating via their smart devices. We created a solution that is interchangeable between devices to ensure the best overall video experience for both parties,” Riley Stricklin, co-founder at Lume Cube, said in a press release. “Additionally, with the recent launch of in-home video communication products like Google Home Hub and Facebook Portal, the need for a versatile lighting solution has become more significant than ever before. The Lume Cube Air VC allows the user to truly look their best while the camera is on, no matter what environment they are in.”

Lume Cube says the suction-cup mount was designed to allow users to switch between video devices without using a different mount. The portable light can also be charged using USB while in use or can operate on battery power alone. The Air is also waterproof.

The light uses a Fresnel design, used to create a better light spread from such a small light source. The kit also includes a diffuser and warming diffuser to help soften the light, as well as a lanyard and the suction-cup mount. The Lume Cube Air VC kit retails for about $80.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

NASA probe visits Ultima Thule, the farthest object humanity has ever reached
Photographer Matthew Jordan Smith
Photography

From capturing Aretha to Oprah, tales and tips from a photographer to the stars

Matthew Jordan Smith started out developing film in a bathroom and is now a world-renowned celebrity photographer. Born in New York but based in Tokyo, he travels the world shooting portraits for the likes of Oprah and Aretha Franklin.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
honor view 20 hands on 5
Mobile

Sony’s new 3D tech push isn’t for TVs — it’s for our phones

Sony is banking on the success of 3D sensor technology for smartphones in 2019. The new system will improve current face-unlock systems, and bring more features and greater creativity to augmented reality apps.
Posted By Andy Boxall
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Photography

Looking for free public domain images? Here are the best websites to find them

Wouldn't it be wonderful to freely download and use an image from the web without the looming fear of prosecution? Of course! That's why we've put together a list of the best places to download free public domain images.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best telephoto lenses sigma 150 600mm sports feat
Photography

Best telephoto prime and zoom lenses for Nikon and Canon

Telephoto lenses cover a broad range of focal lengths and photographic disciplines. From portraits to sports to wildlife, a good telephoto lens can make your photos pop. Here are some of favorite models.
Posted By Daven Mathies
leica sofort first impressions camera feature
Photography

This Leica changed my mind on instant cameras. Here’s why

For being the photo industry's vestigial organs, instant cameras have grown surprisingly popular. The Leica Sofort brings premium style (and price) to this phenomenon, and it might just be worth it.
Posted By Daven Mathies
photographer dixie dixon on camera tech inspiration shooting fashion photos 11
Photography

Photographer Dixie Dixon on camera tech, inspiration, and shooting fashion

Fashion and lifestyle photographer Dixie Dixon has a knack for creating allure on sets. Take an inside look into how she works in this Q&A with advice for new photographers, working with models, and more.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Computing

You can use Photoshop for free if you know what you're doing

Want some of the perks of Adobe Photoshop without having to pay the hefty price tag? Here's our guide on how to get Photoshop CS2 completely free of charge — no strings attached.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Brandon Widder
BenQ PD3200U review
Computing

Need a monitor for professional photo-editing? These are the very best

Looking for the best monitor for photo editing? You'll need to factor in brightness, color accuracy, color gamut support and more. Fortunately, we've rounded up the best ones for you, to help you make an educated purchase.
Posted By Jon Martindale
remove the background from an image
Computing

Ditch the backdrop from your photos with these handy tools

Need to know how to remove the background from an image? Here's how, whether you prefer to use a premium program like Photoshop or one of the many web-based alternatives currently in existence.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
olympus teaser new om d camera january 2019
Photography

Olympus teases a new OM-D camera geared toward sports photography

Is Olympus about to release a new mirrorless camera geared toward sports photographers? A new teaser offers a glimpse of an upcoming OM-D camera set to launch on January 24, shown shooting several different sporting events.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K
Product Review

For budding Spielbergs, no tool comes close to Blackmagic’s cinema camera

No other company could have made this camera, and while it's not perfect, nothing else brings this much value to the table. At $1,300, the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K simply can't be beat.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll