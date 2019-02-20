Digital Trends
Photography

NASA celebrates Earth’s incredible natural beauty with free photo book

Trevor Mogg
By
1 of 5
nasa celebrates earths incredible natural beauty with free photo book earth 1
NASA Earth Observatory
nasa celebrates earths incredible natural beauty with free photo book earth 2
NASA Earth Observatory
nasa celebrates earths incredible natural beauty with free photo book earth 3
NASA Earth Observatory
nasa celebrates earths incredible natural beauty with free photo book earth 4
NASA Earth Observatory
nasa celebrates earths incredible natural beauty with free photo book earth 5
NASA Earth Observatory

If you ever need reminding just how incredible and unique Earth really is, then bury yourself in this wonderful treat from NASA that shows our planet in all its natural glory.

The book, appropriately titled Earth, features stunning imagery captured over the years by various NASA satellites. There’s a hardcover version for $53 ($74.20 if you’re outside the U.S.) that will blow away anything else you have lying on your coffee table, but for the princely sum of nothing you can also download a pdf, epub, or mobi version for ebook readers and tablets.

For quick and easy access, however, head to the online version that offers the same content as the book but with interactive elements. Here, you’ll find the imagery among four categories: atmosphere, water, land, and ice and snow.

Click on the atmosphere category, for example, and marvel at the beautiful “curving cloud streets” in the skies above South America, and be sure to check out the dramatic “double trouble” shot that captured two hurricanes heading toward Hawaii in 2016.

Each image comes with a short description explaining its content, and there’s also an option to click through to the “full story” for a more in-depth account. It’s here that you’ll also find links to high-res downloads that can be enlarged for even greater detail.

“For all of the dynamism and detail we can observe from orbit, sometimes it is worth stepping back and simply admiring Earth,” Michael Carlowicz of the Earth Observatory writes in the book’s foreword.

“NASA has a unique vantage point for observing the beauty and wonder of Earth and for making sense of it. Looking back from space, astronaut Edgar Mitchell once called Earth ‘a sparkling blue and white jewel,’ and it does dazzle the eye. The planet’s palette of colors and textures and shapes — far more than just blues and whites — are spread across the pages of this book.”

Inspirational quality

Carlowicz says the creators of the book chose its 69 images for their inspirational quality.

“They tell a story of land, wind, water, ice, and air as they can only be viewed from above,” he writes, adding, “They show us that no matter what the human mind can imagine, no matter what the artist can conceive, there are few things more fantastic and inspiring than the world as it already is.”

For more amazing satellite imagery, check out this gallery featuring photos taken by NASA’s now-retired Earth Observing-1 satellite, several of which made it into NASA’s Earth book.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Israel will launch world's first privately funded moon mission tomorrow
Up Next

Here's where you can buy the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S10
ceres cryovolcanoes white spots 1074 pia22480 hires 1
Emerging Tech

White spots on Ceres are evidence of ancient ice volcanoes erupting

Scientists are pouring over data collected by NASA's Dawn mission to learn about the dwarf planet Ceres and the bright white spots observed at the bottom of impact craters. They believe that these spots are evidence of ice volcanoes.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
shows to stream american gods vikings 4b
Movies & TV

Stay inside this winter with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Legion'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best movies on netflix fyre featured
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in December, from 'Buster Scruggs’ to 'Roma'

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news black hands on
Photography

Fujifilm’s X-T30 is a semi-pro, feature-rich camera that’s affordable to boot

Fujifilm's newest mirrorless camera delivers the premium features of the X-T3 without the premium price, giving aspiring enthusiasts a lower-cost option that can still match the image quality of Fuji's flagship.
Posted By Daven Mathies
fujifilm xp140 announced img main01
Photography

Fujifilm XP140 squeezes more durability, low-light ability into a waterproof cam

Fujifilm's waterproof compact can now head even further underwater. The Fujifilm XP140 features several upgrades, including a more durable body, a wider ISO range for low light, and expanded auto modes.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
oneplus 6t vs honor view 20 camera shootout feat
Mobile

OnePlus 6T vs. Honor View 20: We compare the cameras in these ‘flagship killers’

For less than $600, you can buy either the OnePlus 6T or the Honor View 20, two extremely capable smartphones with plenty of exciting features. But which one has the best camera? We found out on a recent trip to France.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Canon EOS R Review
Photography

From f/1.2 primes to the mysterious DS, here are Canon’s upcoming RF lenses

Canon's EOS R mirrorless series will gain six new lenses this year. Canon just shared a list of six lenses under development, including four zooms and two prime lenses. One has a mysterious new feature called Defocus Smoothing.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Sony A7 III
Photography

From DSLRs to mirrorless, these are the best cameras you can buy right now

From entry-level models to full-frame flagships, many cameras take great photos and video. The best digital cameras, however, push the industry forward with innovative sensors and improved usability, among other things. Here are our…
Posted By Daven Mathies
photography news february 16 2019 m10 p asc summicron m 2 35 deckel front cmyk
Photography

Photography news: Wacom’s slimmer pen, Leica’s cinema special edition

In this week's photography news, Wacom launches a new slimmer pen for pro users. Leica's upcoming M10-P is designed for cinema, inside and out, with built-in cinema modes in the updated software.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
be careful who you bokeh jokes apples latest iphone ad depth control
Mobile

Be careful who you bokeh, jokes Apple’s latest iPhone ad

With iPhone sales under pressure, you'd think there wouldn't be much to laugh about at Apple HQ. But the company has seen fit to inject some humor into its latest handset ad, which highlights the camera's Depth Control feature.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
lightroom cc vs classic adobe lightroomcc revisedsansadapter
Photography

What’s the difference between Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic?

Lightroom CC has evolved into a capable photo editor, but is it enough to supplant Lightroom Classic? We took each program for a test drive to compare the two versions and see which is faster, more powerful, and better organized.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
skylum luminar 3 with libraries lifestyle shot 10
Photography

Luminar’s libraries gain speed, drop need for you to manually import images

Luminar 3 just got a performance boost. Skylum Luminar 3.0.2 has improved speed over December's update, which added the long-promised libraries feature giving editors a Lightroom alternative.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis