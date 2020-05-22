Nikon’s flagship D6 camera is finally shipping in the U.S.

Aimed primarily at professional sports photographers and photojournalists, the highly advanced full-frame DSLR comes with a hefty price tag of $6,500. And that’s body-only.

The camera’s original launch date in April was abandoned because of a shortage of components caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But with production lines starting to ramp up again, Nikon was able to set a new shipping date for May 21.

Featuring our most powerful AF system ever, the #D6 is an uncompromising workhorse that lives up to professional demands in any environment: the field, the studio, the heat of competition. And it’s available today: https://t.co/QLegcC6gYp pic.twitter.com/e8GcUztWic — NikonUSA (@NikonUSA) May 21, 2020

The top-of-the-range D6 comes with Nikon’s best autofocus technology to date with a densely packed 105-point AF system comprising cross-type sensors, each one selectable.

High-speed continuous shooting is possible at a zippy 14 frames per second, with that headline autofocus system able to keep the subject sharp at all times thanks to the camera’s improved tracking performance.

The D6 comes with a 20.8-megapixel sensor and an ISO range from 100 through 102,400. It also supports recording of 4K UHD video. Nikon designers incorporated a number of workflow improvements, too, in an effort to help professional photographers deliver their images to picture desks in the quickest time possible.

Of course, with the coronavirus outbreak forcing the cancellation of sports events everywhere, professional photographers who upgrade to the D6 will, for the time being, have to wait for a proper chance to fire up the new camera. Many had been looking forward to taking it for a spin at the Tokyo Olympics in July, but the pandemic forced the event’s postponement.

Rival camera company Canon has also been hit by virus-related disruption, closing at least five production facilities in Japan for several weeks in March 2020. It also sent thousands of office-based employees home for a couple of weeks in April, with only a small number required to work during that time.

If you’re interested in a new DSLR but the D6 offers way more than what you need, then check out these offerings designed for all budgets and abilities.

Editors' Recommendations