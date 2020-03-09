Nikon’s flagship DSLR won’t be launching this month, due to the spread of the new coronavirus, officially called Covid-19. On Monday, March 9, Nikon released a notice stating that the D6, originally slated for a March 2020 release, would instead be released in May.

Nikon says the virus has caused a shortage of parts for the high-end camera, with a third-party supplier delaying components for the camera. “We sincerely apologize to our customers and all those concerned for any inconvenience this may cause,” Nikon said in the statement. “We are now planning to release the Nikon D6 in May 2020 and will announce the new release date once it has been determined.”

Last week, Nikon announced it would not be at the National Association of Broadcasters conference this year because of the coronavirus. Nikon also delayed the 120-300mm f/2.8 lens for the same reasons.

The Nikon D6 is only the latest tech gear to be affected by the coronavirus, which CNN is now calling a pandemic. Canon shut down five factories because of a shortage of supplies caused by the virus. Several trade shows are seeing reduced attendance or being canceled entirely, including CP+, a major photography trade show that was supposed to run at the end of February in Japan.

Camera companies are not the only major tech companies affected by the outbreak. Even Apple is suffering from a shortage of parts for repairs. Several major companies told employees to work from home, while a handful of big tech conferences have been canceled.

The D6 is Nikon’s newest top performer, delivering a 14 fps burst performance with a 105-point autofocus system that will likely make the camera a popular choice for capturing the 2020 Olympics in July. If, of course, the camera makes it out in May and isn’t delayed any further.

Replacing the D5 announced in 2016, the D6 houses the same sensor but upgrades the processor for faster performance and 4K video. Nikon also upgraded the autofocus system for better coverage, along with an enhanced group autofocus mode. The Nikon D6 lists for $6,500 body-only and is still available for pre-order from retailers.

