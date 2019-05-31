Share

The Lumix S1 and S1R full-frame mirrorless cameras haven’t yet been out for 6 months, and already Panasonic has introduced a third model, the Lumix S1H. In what appears to be a video-focused version of the S1, the S1H is the world’s first full-frame camera to shoot 6K/24p video. It also includes numerous other video-specific features, like support for anamorphic lenses and internal 10-bit 4K at up to 60 frames per second.

Regardless of resolution or framerate, the S1H promises unlimited record times without the risk of overheating. Video bit rate has not been revealed, but the full V-Log color profile will come as standard, offering a claimed 14 stops of dynamic range.

Interestingly, the camera body is not a direct copy of the S1 and S1R, showing evidence that Panasonic has already incorporated user feedback into the design. Namely, the power switch now encircles the shutter button, putting it in a more efficient position. A large, red record button also sits on top of the camera behind the shutter release. Important physical features, like the top LCD display, remain.

Panasonic is showing a prototype S1H from May 31 to June 2 at Cine Gear Expo 2019, an annual professional cinema show held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Using this expo to reveal the S1H is an obvious attempt to cement Panasonic’s position as a leader in mirrorless video cameras. Until now, the nascent S series lacked a true analog to the Panasonic Lumix GH5S, a Micro Four Thirds camera that incorporated high-end video functionality. While the S series was initially billed as a still-photography-first system, the S1H will expand it into a professional video territory, perhaps even surpassing the role of the GH5S.

The exact specifications and still photo features of the S1H remain undisclosed, although we speculate it is using the same 24-megapixel sensor as the S1.

Panasonic also took advantage of Cine Gear Expo to detail new video features coming to the standard S1 via a paid firmware update to be released in July. In addition to the V-Log and 10-bit 4:2:2 specifications that were previously teased, the S1 will also gain a waveform monitor and support for 96kHz/24-bit audio when using the XLR microphone adapter.

Pricing, on both the S1H camera and the S1 firmware update, has not been revealed.