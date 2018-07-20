Photo FOMO: Fujifilm ramen, KodakCoin DOA and Nikon’s secret sensor lab

Share

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photo FOMO is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like Fujifilm’s new XF10 camera and pair of prime lenses, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photo industry news from this week with Photo FOMO.

Fujifilm (sort of) gets into ramen

As part of a promotional stunt, Fujifilm Korea has launched a limited number of Fujifilm Provia-branded instant noodles. According to Fujifilm Korea, the noodles have a ‘hot and tangy kimchi’ taste, which may or may not be better than the taste of Kodak’s D-76 developer.

Kodak’s ‘Kashminer’ Bitcoin operation goes belly-up

Speaking of Kodak, remember when it said it would be getting into the cryptocurrency craze with the help of a rebranded Bitcoin miner it called Kashminer? If so, don’t bother keeping up to date with KodakCoin. According to the BBC, Spotlite, the company behind Kashminer, announced the United States Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has stopped progress with the operation.

Blackmagic’s $700 eGPU designed for MacBooks won’t do much for you in Photoshop

Colin Smith, who goes under the channel name photoshopCAFE on YouTube, shared a 16-minute review on the Blackmagic eGPU in regard to how well it functions with his 2017 MacBook Pro running Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop, and Premiere Pro. As it turns out, an external graphics card doesn’t provide much of a boost at all when working on photos (or even video). What is more important is the CPU, RAM, and the type of hard drive you have inside your computer, due to the way Adobe programs use (and don’t use) a computer’s GPU for processing images.

Imaging Resource goes deep inside Nikon’s ‘super-secret’ sensor design lab

Imaging Resource founder and editor-in-chief Dave Etchells received an exclusive look inside the facility where Nikon designs, builds, and tests its sensors. The article is an incredibly detailed look inside a piece of the production puzzle we almost never get to see as consumers. You don’t need a doctorate in physics or semi-conductors to appreciate the intricacies, but it’s not exactly a simple summarization either.