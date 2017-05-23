This little device turns your iPhone into a Polaroid-like instant camera

Why it matters to you You don't have to buy a separate camera to get instant prints with this iPhone printer grip.

Instant film cameras are seeing a resurgence — but a little device called the Prynt Pocket aims to merge that trend with the accessibility of an iPhone. Prynt Pocket is a portable, ink-free printer that attaches to an iPhone and doubles as a camera grip, spitting out instant prints that can also be embedded with video data.

Like cases from Pictar, Bitplay and Moment gives the smartphone a grip like a traditional camera, including a shutter release at the top. But that grip also houses a mini printer. The system uses Zink paper, which has embedded ink crystals that are activated by heat. Since the system doesn’t need ink cartridges, Prynt was able to keep the design small enough to sit on the back of an iPhone.

Once the photo is taken, users can edit the image inside the Prynt app using filters and text. That’s where you can also choose to embed a ten-second video inside the photo — anyone with the physical copy can then use the Pyrnt app to scan the image and watch the video. Users can then select and print photos directly from the phone, share on social media or even print photos from linked social media accounts.

The prints are a 2×3 Zink photo with adhesive backing. The inkless paper is smudge and tear resistant, Pyrnt says, ensuring a long-lasting print.

“We are thrilled to bring Prynt Pocket to market after the success we have had with the Prynt Case,” said Clément Perrot, Pyrnt COE and co-founder. “There is nothing cooler than being able to print a photo straight from your phone, and when you add in the augmented reality video feature, that takes photo-sharing to a whole new level. By turning a phone into an instant camera, everyone gets to experience the shared enjoyment of reliving fun and spontaneous moments through a printed photo.”

The Prynt Pocket, available in cool grey, graphite, and mint, is compatible with the iPhone 5 and later, including Plus versions, with Android compatibility expected to launch later this year. The portable printer retails for $149 and is expected to start shipping on May 30.