Sandmarc aims to bring professional lens filters to mobile photography

Why it matters to you These filters will help you to take higher-quality, better looking photos with your iPhone camera.

In photography, one of the most important aspects to taking a quality picture is the ability to control how much light is hitting your sensor. For traditional photographers using a dedicated camera, the popular way to do this is through the use of lens filters. Unfortunately for the current generation of mobile phone photographers, filters have more or less not been an option — until now.

Sandmarc, a company known for its high-quality GoPro and action camera filter accessories, has launched a new Kickstarter campaign to bring quality polarizing and neutral density filters to the mobile photography market. The Drama Filter (what Sandmarc is calling its polarizing filter), and the Scape Filter (what it is calling its neutral-density filter) will not be like the few limited options currently on the market, according to the company.

Sandmarc

It says the current mobile filter market is made up of poorly built plastic filters that actually degrade image quality, which is why most mobile photographers prefer not to use them. Sandmarc’s aim, according to its Kickstarter page, is to launch the world’s first truly high-quality and professional-level filter system for mobile photographers, for which its funding goal is $100,000.

The Drama Filter kit will feature a phone clip mount, filter case, and the Drama Filter itself. The purpose of this filter is exactly what it would be for a DSLR photographer: To limit reflection, cut through haze, improve color vibrancy, and improve dynamic range. Kickstarter backers can get the Drama Filter kit for $29, a solid discount off the expected retail price of $49.

The Scape Filter kit will also feature a phone clip mount, a filter case, and three neutral-density filters rated to ND4, ND8, and ND16, respectively. These filters will be used to limit the amount of light being let into the lens, allowing for slower shutter speeds and faster apertures in bright daylight conditions. This will be particularly useful to those hoping to produce more pleasing video content on their phones during the day. The filters can also be stacked on one another to increase the light limitation for those who need it.

Sandmarc

The Sandmarc filters are being designed primarily for use with iPhones (ranging from the iPhone 4 up to the current-generation iPhone 7 and 7 Plus), but the company does say that the clip is also technically usable on high-end Andorid phones as well, such as the Samsung S7 and S8, the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, and the LG G6. If all goes according to plan and the Kickstarter is funded, Sandmarc hopes to have the filters shipped in September.

If you are interested in learning more about this project you can get all of the details over on Sandmarc’s Kickstarter page.