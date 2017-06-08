Trends with Benefits: Apple’s Homepod and a Super Nintendo World theme park

Super Nintendo World: The Switch gaming console has brought a lot of people back into the Nintendo fold. Now we have more details about Universal’s Nintendo Theme Park plans, including the addition of a real-life Mario Kart attraction! : The Switch gaming console has brought a lot of people back into the Nintendo fold. Now we have more details about Universal’s Nintendo Theme Park plans, including the addition of a real-life Mario Kart attraction!

Apple's Homepod: The Siri-based competitor for Google Home and Amazon's Echo was officially unveiled at WWDC. It's a little ways out and seems to be a little short on big advancements over other Home Assistants, but will the audio capabilities be enough to sway buyers towards it's platform?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

Throughout the show we answer your questions.

