TWB Podcast: iPhone 8 issues, Home Awards, Security Drone, Robot War

iPhone 8 not so great?: Multiple sources are saying that Apple has cut back on the production demands for the iPhone 8, because of anticipated demand for the iPhone X. Verizon is reporting that despite the $1000 price tag, people are still expressing interest for the phone as the Oct. 27th pre-sale date approaches. Are we entering the era of $1k plus cell phones as a new standard?

DT Home Awards: The Digital Trends Home Awards were announced this week, with some amazing advances in technology in every day items. We’ll highlight a few of them, including a Smart BBQ, Sleeping technology and some incredible security systems.

Home Security Drone: Speaking of home security technology, a Kickstarter campaign has been launched for the Aevena’s Aire home security drone. It looks like something out of a science fiction novel and we’re predicting you’ll either love it, or be terrified of it.

Robot Wars: The great robot war between the United States and Japan has finally happened, taking place in a warehouse. The drama was a little less intense that anticipated, but still a pretty cool venture. Is this going to be the sport of the future?

Space Yacht: If you’re rich and famous and want to take the next step to show off your wealth, what are you to do? Well a couple of companies are teaming up to create a space yacht, the next step in opulence.

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Cator Sparks, Rick Stella, Caleb Denison and Greg Nibler.