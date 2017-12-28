TWB Podcast: iPhone price cut rumor; smart home hack; delivery robot

iPhone rice drops and Apple lawsuits: It appears that the revelation that Apple has indeed been slowing down older models if iPhones is still going to be giving them headaches for quite some time. At least 8 lawsuits have been filed, including one for $999 billion. Another rumor from Digitimes states that the Apple may be lowering the price for the iPhone X by $50 to $100, in the new year. Would that be enough of a difference for you to purchase one?

Smart home device hacks: Many consumers have purchased a Smart Home device, or speaker of some kind, over this past year. Wired is reporting that hackers have figured out how to play sounds, over Sonos One, Sonos Play 1 and some Bose SoundTouch speakers, remotely. This in itself may not seem like a huge hack on the surface, but the implications are enormous and show the need for greater security as we become evermore connected.

E-Novia self-driving delivery robot: While there have been several previous attempts to master the concept of a delivery bot, E-Novia seems to have taken things a step futher. The YAPE (Your Autonomous Pony Express) has a pretty incredible range and speeds, that it can reach. The key component of security, is that it unlocks it’s package to the end consumer, using Facial Recognition.

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Adrien Warner, Brandon Widder, Caleb Denison, and Greg Nibler.