Trends with Benefits: Facebook VR for the masses, Samsung’s LED movie screen



Facebook/Oculus VR for the masses?: One of the biggest drawbacks when it comes to high-end Virtual Reality is the price point. From a cutting edge PC, to $400 for an Oculus Rift headset, it’s an expensive buy-in. Facebook has now announced they are planning a standalone, wireless headset for $200, to debut next year. Is a $200 price point low enough for you to make the jump to VR?

Samsung debuts 33.8 ft LED movie screen: The first ever High Dynamic Range, Cinema LED Screen has been installed in Korea. At 33.8 feet with all of the coloring features of a regular television, this could revolutionize the movie-going experience. How much would you be willing to pay for a ticket though?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Stephanie Stricklen, Drew Prindle, Caleb Denison and Greg Nibler.

Please subscribe and share Trends with Benefits and send in your questions to podcast@digitaltrends.com. We also broadcast the show live on YouTube every Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Pacific.