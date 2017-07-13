Oculus is working to cut the cord, will release a stand-alone VR headset in 2018

Why it matters to you If the cost and hassle of a heavy-duty PC has held you back from giving VR a try, and you're not impressed with smartphone-based options, another option is on the way.

Today, if you want to use an Oculus Rift virtual reality headset, then you need a fairly potent PC to connect to it. All of the computing power resides in the PC, which makes the $400 or so price for the Oculus Rift just part of the overall cost equation. And so far, it is that or go with an inexpensive smartphone add-on that does not provide nearly the same experience.

That is apparently changing in 2018, with Oculus working hard to create a $200 stand-alone wireless headset that does not require a dedicated PC to run, Bloomberg reports. The development should come as no surprise, as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg — Facebook purchased Oculus in 2014 — indicated at last year’s Oculus developer conference that such a device was possible.

At the conference, Zuckerberg said, “This is the kind of thing that we believe will exist.” he said. He was describing a device that would hit a “sweet spot” that is more expensive than a smartphone-based VR system like Samsung’s Gear VR and less expensive than Facebook’s own Oculus Rift system. That sentiment was reaffirmed in an email by Oculus spokesman Alan Cooper, who said, “We don’t have a product to unveil at this time, however, we can confirm we’re making several significant technology investments in the stand-alone VR category.”

There are not many details on the upcoming headset. It will have wireless controllers and an interface that will sport an interface that’s a bit like the Gear VR. The device will be manufactured by Chinese company Xiaomi and it will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile system-on-chip (SoC) to provide a similar gaming experience to the Gear VR. Facebook is apparently also working on a stand-alone VR headset that matches the Oculus Rift in power, but that one is not likely to come in at anywhere close to a $200 price point.

The lower-end product will not be a replacement for the Rift because it won’t have the high-end product’s positional tracking capabilities. That feature won’t make its way to a stand-alone product until a future version. In the meantime, Oculus will be working with game designers to ensure that a solid lineup of titles will be available and downloadable from within the VR environment.

If you are excited about the prospect of a stand-alone VR headset that does not tie you down to an expensive PC, then you will have to wait awhile to get your hands on one. Oculus won’t be shipping it until 2018.