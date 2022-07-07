 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You don’t need a Facebook account to use your Oculus Quest 2 anymore

Cristina Alexander
By

Meta has announced you will no longer be required to have a Facebook account to log into the Quest headset starting next month. However, you may have to create a new Meta account if you want to play any VR games.

Founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the new change in a Facebook post on Thursday, saying that Meta is rolling out new accounts for Oculus Quest owners to use instead of their Facebook account. He then added: “This will give everyone more choice about how you show up in the metaverse.”

Meta shared more details in a blog post on the Quest page about its shift away from Facebook and the requirement to use a Facebook account for the Quest headset. The changes include transitioning your Oculus profile into a Meta Horizon profile for you to customize and turning your “Friends” into “Followers,” which is in line with Instagram’s existing model.

You will also be given the option to connect your Facebook and Instagram accounts to your Meta account if you so wish. Connecting the two accounts in the same Accounts Center as your Meta account will unlock connected experiences in VR, such as playing VR games with your Instagram followers. However, if you previously merged your Facebook account with your Oculus account, you can remove your Facebook account while you set up your new Meta account.

Any VR games you previously purchased will still be available for you after you set up your new Meta account. No need to worry about buying Beat Saber twice and starting all over again.

Editors' Recommendations

I don’t need Starfield because I have The Outer Worlds

The spacer looks out over a vast horizon in The Outer Worlds 2 key art.

What the Golf? sequel, Twilight Zone VR, and more shown at UploadVR stream

What the Golf

VR standout Moss: Book II comes to Quest 2 in July

Quill approaches a giant tree with a marking on it in Moss: Book II.

You can create games on Facebook now thanks to Crayta partnership

Screenshot of a character standing in front of a ship with the words, "Make your mark" on the front in Crayta.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

Smartphone gaming modes are fun, flashy, and horribly unhelpful

Asus ROG Phone 6 game enhancements

How to use Microsoft Edge efficiency mode

microsoft edge second most popular web browser

New Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leaks show design regression

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro leaked render

Best Prime Day deals 2022: More early deals just landed

Prime Day Deals 2021.

The best Black movies on Netflix right now (July 2022)

Chadwick Boseman in 42.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is surprisingly newcomer-friendly

Two characters stand back to back near a robot.

F1 live stream: How to watch Formula 1 online from anywhere

F1 2021 racers on track.

The best LGBTQ movies on Netflix right now

Jesse Plemons and Molly Shannon in Other People.