The wildly enjoyable Beat Saber, which combines lightsabers and dancing, is the first VR-only game to crack Steam’s annual Top Sellers list.

Steam published its Best of 2019 lists, including this year’s Top Sellers, Top New Releases, Top Selling VR Titles, Top Early Access Grads, and Most Played Games. Steam does not provide the specific revenue information, but it divides the lists into four randomly sorted tiers of Platinum for the top 12, Gold for 13th to 24th, Silver for 25th to 40th, and Bronze for 41st to 100th.

The annual Top Sellers list recognizes the 100 games that earned the most revenue on Steam, including game sales, in-game transactions, and DLC. Swinging into the Bronze tier for 2019 is Beat Saber, claiming the title as the first VR-only game on the list and sharing the category with the likes of Fallout 4, Far Cry 5, Gears 5, Mortal Kombat 11, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

The hardware requirements in order to play Beat Saber, compared to the other games on Steam’s Top Sellers list, makes the accomplishment even more impressive.

Earlier this year, Beat Saber became the highest-rated game on Steam of all time with a 99% positive score. Interestingly, the VR-only game achieved the feat on May 4, known as Star Wars Day, even though it is not officially affiliated with the franchise that introduced lightsabers into pop culture.

Beat Games, the studio behind Beat Saber, was acquired by Facebook’s Oculus Studios in October, but that has not affected the planned content for the game, with update v.1.6.0 adding a music pack featuring six tracks from Green Day.

In Steam’s Top Sellers list for 2019, the Platinum category includes the following games:

Civilization VI

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Destiny 2

DOTA 2

Grand Theft Auto V

Monster Hunter: World

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Elder Scrolls Online

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Warframe

Destiny 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Total War: Three Kingdoms also cracked the Platinum category of Steam’s Top New Releases this year:

Code Vein

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Mordhau

Planet Zoo

Red Dead Redemption 2

Remnant: From the Ashes

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Total War: Three Kingdoms

