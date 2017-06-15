Trends with Benefits: Xbox One X unveiled, Amazon’s Dash Wand with Alexa

Project Scorpio: We’ve been speculating for months, if not years, but the newest Xbox has finally been unveiled. The Xbox One X is touted to be the most powerful gaming console ever and can support true 4K UHD with full HDR support. Will you be purchasing one?

Amazon’s Dash Wand: The Dash Wand debuted a couple of years and never really took off as it was. Now that it supports Alexa, it has become a much more powerfuls and useful home assistant device. At only $20, will this give Amazon a big bump in the battle with Google and Apple?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Hanif Jackson, Holly Smith, Caleb Denison and Greg Nibler.

Please subscribe and share Trends with Benefits and send in your questions to podcast@digitaltrends.com. We also broadcast the show live on YouTube every Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Pacific.