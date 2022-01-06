Roborock Dyad review: A budget wet-dry vacuum for those who hate dirt MSRP $449.00 Score Details “The Roborock Dyad tackled the big job of cleaning up after two dogs, two cats, and a handful of kids.” Pros Edge-to-edge cleaning

180-degree swivel head

Ample battery to clean entire house

Space-saving all-in-one design

Affordable Cons Four-hour charge time

On the heavy side

Limited self-cleaning

May not fit under counters

With two dogs, two cats, and a handful of kids, I have the ideal environment to test out a wet-dry vacuum. Every day brings a seemingly endless stream of dirt, dust, and hair into my kitchen and living room. When Roborock introduced the new Dyad wet-dry vacuum, I couldn’t wait to see how this cordless stick mop handles everyday grime and more.

Space-saving, all-in-one design

My typical arsenal of cleaning tools includes a dustpan, broom, small stick vacuum, Swiffer mop for light cleaning, and a steam mop for heavy-duty cleaning. All these items take up considerable space in my closet, leaving me little room for anything else. With great joy, I cleared out the closet and replaced all my brooms and mops with the single Roborock Dyad. It’s an all-in-one both in function and in weight. At 11 pounds, the Roborock Dyad is heavy to carry around. Thankfully, the rollers assist in moving the unit when you are actively vacuuming.

The Roborock Dyad replaced a handful of cleaning tools, saving me space, time, and money.

The Dyad saved space in my closet and saved me time and money. Instead of using multiple tools and a myriad of cleaning supplies, I was able to sweep and mop with one device. I didn’t have to worry about finding the dustpan. I didn’t have to purchase expensive refills for the Swiffer or pads for my steam mop. All I needed was some water, and I was ready to go. The Dyad is equipped with an LCD that monitors battery life and both clean and dirty water levels.

Excels at everyday cleaning

The Dyad did a reasonable job cleaning my dirty kitchen floors. It picked up all the pet hair and dirt on my floor as long as I vacuumed every day. The front rollers and rear rollers can spin in opposite directions, helping to scoop up even the most stubborn dust and debris. If I waited a few days, the pet hair accumulated, and I had to do a light sweep before following up with the Dyad. Similarly, it did a great job on everyday stains but struggled with deep stains like those you find under and around the refrigerator or stove. The rollers do offer some scrubbing that helps with light stains, but these tough ground-in stains require a fair amount of elbow grease that the Dyad just can’t muster. Battery life was as expected. It routinely lasted for up to 25 minutes, allowing me to vacuum multiple rooms.

Reaches almost all the nooks and crannies

The Roborock Dyad is definitely not your standard vacuum where the head is aligned squarely and securely with the vacuum’s body. Instead, the Dyad has a 180-degree swiveling head that gives the unit a loosey-goosey feel that’s disconcerting at first. With the Dyad, the head can articulate freely in a semicircle. You push the vacuum, and the head moves according to the contour of the room.

It also has an edge-to-edge roller that allows the vacuum to reach deep into the nooks and crannies of your rooms. The Dyad is tapered to fit underneath counters, but only on one side. One side is low enough to fit underneath the counters, but the other side is too bulky. I could easily clean edge-to-edge between the counters, but I had to be particular in how I vacuumed if I wanted to reach all the way underneath them.

The rollers were outstanding at lifting dirt, but the edge-to-edge design meant I couldn’t vacuum underneath all my counters.

Convenient, but lacks self-cleaning

I love how the Roborock Dyad manages dirt. The Dyad vacuums all the dirt and water from the floor and channels it into a dirty canister. There is no cloth you need to wash or a Swiffer refill you have to purchase. When you are done wet-dry vacuuming, you simply dump out that single container, and you are ready for the next round of cleaning.

The self-cleaning function cleans the rollers so you are ready to mop at a moment’s notice.

Once docked, the Dyad has a self-cleaning function that rinses the rollers automatically using the clean water reservoir. It takes just a few minutes to wash the rollers and collect the filthy water in the dirty reservoir. Unlike the LG CordZero, which empties the dirty water into the base, the Dyad does not self-empty. You still have to dump out the dirty water before you begin cleaning again.

Our take

The Roborock Dyad is an affordable wet-dry vacuum for those who want a two-in-one floor cleaner without spending a fortune. It deep-cleans your floors and stores all the debris in a single easy-to-empty tank.

Is there a better alternative?

The Roborock Dyad is a great value. It cleans your floor and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. It’s not cheap, but its sub-$500 price tag puts it in reach of most people. Not everyone, however, is going to like the feature set and the stick form factor. If you don’t mind spending a bit more, you can upsize to the LG CordZero, which does an outstanding job cleaning your floors and has a full self-cleaning mode that even empties the dirty water for you. Those who prefer the autonomy of a floor-based robotic vacuum should consider the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo N8 Pro+, which quietly vacuums and mops on its own.

How long will it last?

The Roborock Dyad has a solid build construction that’ll stand up to everyday household use. Roborock’s limited warranty will cover any issues stemming from defects in materials and workmanship when used under normal conditions for one year from the purchase date. Just make sure you use the wet-dry vacuum a lot in the first year to test it out.

Should you buy it?

Absolutely. At $449, the Roborock Dyad is a capable budget wet-dry vacuum that handles dirt, dust, and grime. Just measure your kitchen cabinets to make sure the Dyad will fit underneath them.

