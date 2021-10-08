The topics they cover are varied, from lifestyle to music, comedy, and entrepreneurship. But despite their vastly different backgrounds and personalities, they all have one thing in common: They’re outrageously creative and you should absolutely follow them on social media. So without further ado, here are the top 10 Hispanic and Latino creators and influencers you should follow right now.

This story is part of our ongoing celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, where we highlight the achievements, creations, and contributions of the Hispanic community in the world of tech — and the world at large.

Jenny Lorenzo

Of Cuban descent, Lorenzo “embodies” different characters that are known for having that Latin touch most people identify with (the most popular is the “abuela”). The actress has amassed a community of around 215,000 followers on her YouTube channel. “Her comedy, which she has been developing for almost a decade, appeals to the bond that many young U.S.-born Latinos have with their identity,” reads an article from 2019 about Lorenzo.

Reina Castellanos

Castellanos is a Venezuelan artist (an illustrator, to be precise) based in Orlando, Florida. Her work reflects her culture and experience as an immigrant. She is among the creators of Target’s Latino Heritage Month collection. “Reina loves to create pieces that are part of the daily life of her community,” says the retailer.

Manny Mau

When it comes to makeup, Mau’s channel is a must-see. Mau, who describes himself as a boy beauty blogger, started his career on YouTube in 2014. The topics he highlights in his videos range from unboxings to makeup tests to coverage of recent launches from well-known brands. Currently, his following is just shy of 5 million on YouTube.

Maiah Ocando

This Venezuelan creator uses different social networks to show her day-to-day life and share videos about makeup, fashion, and style. “Five things I learned from trying to skate” and “Easy hairstyles for short hair” are some of the topics she tackles on YouTube. Together with her husband, Gabriel Torrelles, Ocando records a podcast to talk about what’s going on in the world, on their screens, and in their lives.

Kathy Cano-Murillo

Better known as The Crafty Chica, Cano-Murillo is a Mexican creator who lives up to her screen name. In her various networks, as well as on her website, she shows what her hands can do using different materials. She has also authored several craft books and novels. Thanks to her work, she has been featured in publications such as The New York Times, USA Today, and BuzzFeed.

Devon Rodriguez

If the name doesn’t ring a bell, his work might. Rodriguez is a Bronx, New York, artist who gained fame on TikTok for his portraits (the ones he did of New York subway riders in 2019 went viral). “I’m always happy to represent Latinos and inspire my people, and I know my whole family will be proud of me for doing this. I grew up in the Bronx. My whole neighborhood is mostly Puerto Rican, it’s all Latino,” Rodriguez recently told Complex.

Spencer X

Of Chinese and Ecuadorian descent, Spencer Polanco Knight, better known as Spencer X, is a young beatboxer (people who can produce rhythms and musical sounds with their mouth and vocal cords) who is popular on networks such as TikTok and YouTube. In addition to collaborations with major labels such as Sony and HBO, he has worked with artists like Alicia Keys, Russ, Marshmello, and Sean Kingston.

Alaina Castillo

“I started doing YouTube covers because I was a shy little person who wanted to perform music in my room.” That’s how the young Mexican American artist describes herself. The talent she has of “catching with her voice” caused Spotify to name her as an artist to watch in 2020. “The process of making my first album (Parallel Universe) has taught me a lot about who I am as an artist, but it also taught me who I am as a person,” she told the Los Angeles Times last May.

Andrea Mora

Mora uses her social networks to issue advice on marketing, entrepreneurship, and social media. She claims that her clients include brands and personalities such as Tiësto and ByteDance. She also offers recommendations on what to do when you feel “blocked” creatively or advice on the best way to go about running an influencer campaign.

Katherine G. Mendoza

Of Ecuadorian descent, Mendoza is a writer and director from Brooklyn, New York. As a producer with a passion for visual storytelling, she has worked on platforms such as BuzzFeed and NBC Latino. She currently collaborates on Mess in Progress with comedian Gina Brillon, a podcast featuring diverse guests that is billed as “the ultimate self-help guide for homegirls.”

