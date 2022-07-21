Facebook’s new Feeds tab emphasizes chronological posts

If you’d prefer to view more of your loved ones’ Facebook posts in chronological order, Facebook has a new mobile app feature for you.

On Thursday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced via a Facebook post a new feature for your Facebook feed called the Feeds tab.

According to Zuckerberg’s post, the Feeds tab is a place within your Facebook feed where you can view “posts from your friends, groups, Pages, and more separately in chronological order.” You can basically use this tab to focus in on the content you likely care the most about on Facebook (that of your loved ones).

But Zuckerberg’s announcement did make one thing clear: Just because Facebook is offering you this feature to help you keep up with the most important social media posts to you, that doesn’t mean that the Home feed you likely have a love-hate relationship with is going away:

“The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you’ll care most about.”

That is to say, you’re still getting those algorithm-driven recommended posts in your Facebook feed. You’re just also getting this separate Feeds tab option as well.

The Feeds tab itself is divided into subsections like All, Favorites, Friends, Groups, etc. These subsections filter the posts in your feed into categories you’ll likely care about. And then each of these sections contain posts that are chronologically sorted, with the most recent posts at the top.

The Feeds tab is accessible pretty much as soon as you open the mobile app. The mobile app will default to the Home tab section of your Facebook feed, but you can access the Feeds tab by tapping on the Feeds tab icon at the top of your screen. It looks like a rectangle with a clock in front of it. Then under the Feeds header, you can tap on the various subsection headers to focus on a particular source of posts that you want to look at (like posts from Friends versus Groups).

Digital Trends contacted Meta to clarify a few details on the new Feeds tab and learned that the feature would only be available on the mobile app at launch. The Feeds tab is expected to reach desktop in the coming months.

Editors' Recommendations