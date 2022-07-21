 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Computing
  4. News

Facebook’s new Feeds tab emphasizes chronological posts

Anita George
By

If you’d prefer to view more of your loved ones’ Facebook posts in chronological order, Facebook has a new mobile app feature for you.

On Thursday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced via a Facebook post a new feature for your Facebook feed called the Feeds tab.

According to Zuckerberg’s post, the Feeds tab is a place within your Facebook feed where you can view “posts from your friends, groups, Pages, and more separately in chronological order.” You can basically use this tab to focus in on the content you likely care the most about on Facebook (that of your loved ones).

But Zuckerberg’s announcement did make one thing clear: Just because Facebook is offering you this feature to help you keep up with the most important social media posts to you, that doesn’t mean that the Home feed you likely have a love-hate relationship with is going away:

The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you’ll care most about.

That is to say, you’re still getting those algorithm-driven recommended posts in your Facebook feed. You’re just also getting this separate Feeds tab option as well.

A series of four Android smartphones showing the new Facebook Feeds tab in action.
Meta/Facebook

The Feeds tab itself is divided into subsections like All, Favorites, Friends, Groups, etc. These subsections filter the posts in your feed into categories you’ll likely care about. And then each of these sections contain posts that are chronologically sorted, with the most recent posts at the top.

The Feeds tab is accessible pretty much as soon as you open the mobile app. The mobile app will default to the Home tab section of your Facebook feed, but you can access the Feeds tab by tapping on the Feeds tab icon at the top of your screen. It looks like a rectangle with a clock in front of it. Then under the Feeds header, you can tap on the various subsection headers to focus on a particular source of posts that you want to look at (like posts from Friends versus Groups).

Digital Trends contacted Meta to clarify a few details on the new Feeds tab and learned that the feature would only be available on the mobile app at launch. The Feeds tab is expected to reach desktop in the coming months.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell’s most popular gaming laptop, the G15, is over $500 off today

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop placed on a white background while displaying a colorful scene.

This Dell XPS 17 with an Nvidia RTC 3060 is $345 off right now

Overhead view of a Dell XPS 17 inch laptop.

This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,200 off today

Side and rear angle of the Dell Latitude 5520 laptop.

All Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 quests

Darth Vader Force Choking Storm Trooper in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 7 quests and how to complete them

Speakers and dance floor in Rave Cave in Fortnite.

Best Peloton alternatives for July 2022

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: release date, trailers, and more

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for July 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Samsung’s 2nd-generation SmartSSD can process data right on the drive

A black Samsung 2nd generation Smart SSD

TikTok’s new captions and translation features are all about accessibility

The TikTok app on a smartphone's screen. The smartphone is sitting on a white table.

Windows 11 now stops brute force cyberattacks right in their tracks

Two windows laptops sit on a wooden table.

Disney+ to add R-rated Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan on July 22

Deadpool crosses his arms as he's about to jump out of the back of an airplane.

Is the Pixel 6a waterproof? What you should know before getting it wet

Google Pixel 6a standing up against a tree.