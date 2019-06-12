Digital Trends
Social Media

With the latest tool, Facebook is out for blood (donations, that is)

Hillary K. Grigonis
By
facebook blood donation us rollout hub
Facebook

Facebook will notify you for upcoming events, charity fundraisers — and soon, blood centers in need of donations. On Wednesday, June 12, Facebook launched the Blood Donations tool in the U.S., allowing blood donation centers to reach out to registered users when supplies are low.

First launched in Bangladesh, Brazil, India, and Pakistan in 2017, the Blood Donations tool is designed to simplify the potentially life-saving process. The tool focuses on three things — notifying users when area blood banks need donations, listing nearby places for donations, and empowering users to invite friends to donate as well.

Facebook users who sign up using the Blood Donations option inside the About section can receive notifications when an area blood bank is requesting donations. Users will see a section called “nearby requests” with a list of organizations and the blood type that is needed. A facilities section lists the nearby locations for donations.

In the four countries where Facebook launched the feature two years ago, 35 million users have signed up to use the tool. Surveys at blood banks in Brazil and India suggest that 20 percent of those visiting the center were influenced by Facebook Blood Donations.

facebook blood donation us rollout donations

The feature will soon be rolling out throughout the U.S. over the next few months after first launching in major cities today, including Chicago, New York City, the San Fransisco Bay area, Baltimore and Washington D.C. Facebook’s current list of organizations that will use the tool includes America’s Blood Centers, the American Red Cross, Inova, New York Blood Center, Rock River Valley Blood Center, Stanford Blood Center, Versaiti, and Vitalant.

“Through our partnership with Facebook, individuals will be able to conveniently find and connect with their local blood center to help meet the ongoing need for a diverse pool of blood donors in the U.S. and share their experiences and the importance of blood donation,” Kate Fry, chief executive officer at America’s Blood Centers, said in a press release. “By encouraging blood donation as a way of life, each of us can assure that the more than 30,000 pints of blood used daily throughout the country is available.”

Users must agree to blood donor terms to sign up for the notifications, which recognizes that Facebook is “only an intermediary and facilitator” and leaves the responsibility of assessing a blood bank’s reputation and providing accurate information up to the user. The tool doesn’t appear to ask users for sensitive information such as blood type, in the wake of multiple privacy and data scandals.

Users can sign up for notifications by navigating to the About section on their profile, clicking to edit the section, and tapping on “learn more about blood donations.” The feature is available beginning today to users across the U.S., however, some may not see donation centers until the feature expands to additional locations over the next few months.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker: Everything we know so far
Up Next

This hat-wearing Volvo XC90 is Uber's newest self-driving prototype
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg | The future is private
Social Media

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is working on voice-controlled products

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed on Thursday that the company is working on a variety of products that will utilize voice controls. A Facebook voice assistant could majorly disrupt the ongoing voice battle between major tech firms.
Posted By Mathew Katz
facebook-f8-2018-mark-zuckerberg
Social Media

Facebook lawyer says you don’t actually have any privacy on the site

Just one day before CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at a shareholder meeting that he wants to build a “privacy-focused social platform,” the company’s lawyer argued that privacy doesn’t actually exist on Facebook.
Posted By Mathew Katz
Share your food and leftovers with the OLIO app
Mobile

Love eating out? Google Maps offers a new way to find a menu’s popular dishes

Finding the most popular dishes at a restaurant has never been easier thanks to a new Google Maps feature that uses A.I. to find the best nosh. It needs customer participation though, so carry on snapping all those food photos.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Bitmoji-like Facebook Avatars makes emoji stickers look like you

Facebook Avatars will soon allow users to send stickers with a cartoon version of themselves in comments and messages. While the feature feels like a Bitmoji copycat, Facebook says the Avatars are designed to be more realistic.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
senate hearing terrorism and social media extremist content january 2018 ios reading list header
Social Media

The U.S. will now check social media accounts before approving visas

The application for a U.S. visa now requires most applicants to list their social media profile details, along with previous emails and phone numbers. Previously, the information was only required from some applicants.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
How to get Tumblr followers
Mobile

Here's how to change your Tumblr username on the app in a snap

Maybe you chose just made your name up on the fly, or maybe your name reflects a fandom you aren't a part of anymore. Here is how to change your change your Tumblr username, no matter what the reason.
Posted By Alina Bradford
iphone xr instagram
Social Media

Sponsored posts will soon infiltrate your Instagram, even if you’re not a fan

Sponsored posts are a common part of Instagram, but they are about to get even more widespread. The new branded content ads allow businesses to promote influencers' sponsored posts beyond their own followers feeds.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
youtube to remove more hateful and supremacist content going forward logo phone
Computing

YouTube purges extremist videos, from flat-earthers to Holocaust denial

YouTube announced big changes to its policies regarding hate speech content published on its platform. The biggest change is that YouTube plans to remove thousands of videos that feature hate speech and denials of well-documented violent…
Posted By Anita George
Best time to post on instagram
Photography

To post or not to post? Here's when you should put up a picture on Instagram

Let's be honest, the majority of us care about the popularity of our Instagram posts. There is a sweet spot, however, if you're looking to boost the number of likes and comments you receive. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Gannon Burgett, Alina Bradford
skype will soon let you share your android or ios screen during calls mobile
Mobile

Skype now lets you share your Android or iOS screen during calls

Skype has officially launched screen sharing for Android and iOS so you can share your swipes on dating apps, shop with buddies, or, if you really must, show a PowerPoint presentation to co-workers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
instagrams new explore grid tempts you to open your wallet mobile technology applications
Social Media

Getting weird ads? Here’s how to find out what Instagram thinks you like

Instagram thinks it knows a few things about you, but how does it actually find that information? As the social network prepares to deliver ads from influencers that you don't follow, learn how to see what it gets right and wrong.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Kik-hero
Mobile

Whether you speak best with emojis, GIFs, or words, you can chat with Kik

The easy-to-use Kik has the look and feel of an SMS text messenger, but with plenty of appealing perks. With only a user name as an ID, Kik lets you exchange messages, photos, videos, sketches, emoji, and more with others on the platform.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Facebook Portal+ review
Smart Home

Facebook says new Portal video-chat devices are coming in the fall

A Facebook executive has revealed the company is gearing up to refresh its video-calling smart displays later this year. The Portal and Portal+ devices launched to lukewarm reviews toward the end of last year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook cambridge analyica privacy tool holding phone mem2b
Social Media

Here's how to unblock someone on Facebook when you've had a change of heart

Maybe you were a little too hasty blocking that one person on Facebook ... or maybe you just want to do a little spying to see what they're up to. Either way, you can fix the situation easily. Here's how to unblock someone on Facebook.
Posted By Alina Bradford