Twitter is facing its own outages thanks to rush of ex-Facebook users

When Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram all went down, the groundswell of people rushing to other platforms to continue their social posting and messaging — likely to poke fun at Facebook, frankly — was intense. So much so, it seems, that Twitter is also experiencing problems.

Everyone’s favorite doomsday watchlist Downdetector shows many reports of issues with Twitter, and the staff here at Digital Trends are seeing intermittent problems loading tweets — both on the timeline and from individual links. So far the issue doesn’t seem universal, and content usually loads after a handful of page refreshes, so we can hope this is a little blip and not the start of a larger problem.

Twitter failing to load a tweet

While Facebook seems to be facing a serious issue with its servers stemming from what is reportedly major DNS problems, what looks to be happening at Twitter is more of a stutter as a result of a dramatic increase in usage. And you can imagine that the team inside Twitter is doing everything it can to make sure the site stays up and operational.

Ironically, with … nowhere else to go, “Now Twitter” has started trending on Twitter. How much longer can this go on? Maybe we can fire up some conference calls to stay connected.

This is a developing story

