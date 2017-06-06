Facebook and Instagram launch new stickers, reactions for #Pride2017

Why it matters to you Showing support for LGBTQ Pride month is as easy as a few clicks on Facebook and Instagram.

June is LGBTQ Pride Month, and both Facebook and the Facebook-owned Instagram are launching new options for users to show their support, from virtual stickers to physical art projects.

Facebook is home to 76,000 groups that support the LGBTQ community — and over 1.5 million users already planning to participate in Pride events, which number over 7,500. During Pride Month, the social media platform will integrate new reactions as well as photo frames and stickers. Emoji reactions during the month of June will include a rainbow flag, accessible by tapping and holding the like button. “When you choose this temporary rainbow reaction, you’ll be expressing your ‘Pride’ to the post,” Facebook explains.

Facebook’s profile photo frames often support monthly causes — and June is no different with a Pride-themed frame that adds a rainbow to the bottom of the image. Facebook users may also see animations at the top of their news feeds, with an invitation to add a Pride Profile Frame.

The rainbow-theme continues with new options inside Facebook Camera, including both masks and frames. The new options allow users to turn their entire photo into a rainbow, or add Pride-themed frames. Pride-themed stickers are also available inside the camera mode.

“Our commitment and support of the LGBTQ community has been unwavering,” wrote Alex Schultz, Facebook’s vice president and executive sponsor of pride@facebook. “From our support of marriage equality and bullying prevention, to the many product experiences that we’ve brought to life, we are proud of our attention to the LGBTQ experience on Facebook, often thanks to the many LGBTQ people and allies who work here.”

Instagram also launched new Pride month stickers for June, featuring six new stickers designed by LGBTQ artists. A new rainbow brush tool allows users to add rainbows anywhere in their photos. Instagram is also encouraging positive comments with the #KindComments hashtag, along with #pride2017.

Instagram

The electronic updates are joined by Instagram’s efforts to turn walls around the world into murals showing support for the LGBTQ community. The photo-friendly walls are popping up in Los Angeles, London, Madrid, Nashville, and Cleveland. Users are, of course, encouraged to snap a photo by the wall for sharing.

Instagram announced the new Pride features on May 31, while Facebook began rolling out Pride stickers and reactions on June 5.