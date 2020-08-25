Facebook is adding shopping to your mobile app

You can now shop for items directly within Facebook’s app through a new shopping tab that rolled out Tuesday called Facebook Shop.

Facebook Shop is where customers can discover businesses and products within the app. You can find the new feature in the main menu in Facebook’s app.

Facebook Shop lets customers discover new Facebook Shops or specific items they are looking for. It works in tandem with Facebook Shops, which rolled out in May as a tool that lets small business owners set up an online storefront for free.

The Shops look and feel like a Facebook page where business owners can easily list their items. Customers can make a purchase directly through Facebook Shops.

Part of Tuesday’s new Shop tab includes the ability for customers to participate in live shopping (where customers can shop products during a Facebook Live) and loyalty programs for shops that customers frequent the most.

“We want to make shopping easier for people and empower anyone, from an entrepreneur to the largest brand, to use our apps to connect with customers and grow their business,” Facebook announced on Tuesday. “That’s why we’re creating new ways for people to shop on our apps and providing tools to help businesses sell online.”

In March, the company announced an investment of $100 million toward small businesses to help them through the financial struggles of the coronavirus pandemic. Facebook said it would give financial support to 30,000 small businesses in 30 countries in the form of cash grants and free ad credits.

