  1. Social Media

Facebook starts merging Instagram, Messenger chat features on iOS, Android

By

Facebook has apparently started merging the chat services of Instagram and Messenger on mobile devices, following through with a plan that was revealed in early 2019.

For some people, a notification has popped up on the iOS and Android versions of Instagram, offering “a new way to message” while showing the photo-sharing app’s icon alongside Messenger’s. The notification, which offers users a choice of updating the app, also lists features such as a new colorful design, emoji reactions, swipe to reply, and the option of chatting with friends on Facebook.

After tapping the update button, the messaging icon of Instagram will be replaced by the Messenger logo. However, it is not yet possible for Instagram users to message Facebook users, The Verge reported.

The launch of the notification likely means that the merger of Instagram and Messenger chats is imminent. Digital Trends has reached out to Facebook for confirmation on when the feature will become available, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Combining Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram

In January 2019, The New York Times reported that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was looking to merge the messaging services of Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, allowing users to chat with each other across the three platforms.

Zuckerberg also reportedly ordered all three apps to adopt end-to-end encryption, with the merger set to roll out in 2020. The Instagram notification may mean that the plan has been set in motion, but it remains to be seen if all three apps will be integrated into one messaging service before the year ends.

Editors' Recommendations

Facebook now lets businesses charge for online events

facebook paid event image

The best Android apps (August 2020)

best Android apps

The best walkie-talkie apps for Android and iOS

Master Facebook Messenger with these helpful tips and tricks

facebook messenger

Trump says he’ll ban TikTok from the U.S.

Trump stylized image

The Reverb Remix community is YouTube’s sensitive, supportive refuge

illustration of hot drink being stirred

Microsoft, ByteDance pause TikTok negotiations as Trump supports ban over sale

Microsoft will ‘move quickly’ on talks to buy TikTok

The U.S. also plans action against Chinese apps like WeChat, Pompeo says

Triller soars to the top of the app store charts following TikTok controversy

ByteDance CEO confirms U.S. will force TikTok sale

Tik Tok app

Trump says TikTok must sell U.S. operations by September 15

Trump stylized image

TikTok beware: Legacy tech owners can spell trouble for trendy sites

Tik Tok app

Twitter expecting FTC fine of up to $250M for alleged privacy violations

Trump’s TikTok meddling means we’ll never be able to escape Big Tech