Facebook may be developing an app for teens that parents won’t freak out over

While Snapchat has taken over as the predominant social media app of choice for young users, Facebook may just have a plan to win them back.

While Facebook may have started out as the dominant social media platform for teens and young adults, over the last several years, the social media platform has seen its user base begin to age. Snapchat, Instagram, and other messaging apps have taken over as the platforms of choice for teens and younger users, but Mark Zuckerberg’s empire has a plan to win these all-important users back. It’s called “Talk,” and it’s rumored to be an as-of-yet unreleased messaging app geared specifically toward teenagers.

As first reported by The Information, “Code inside the main Facebook app points to an unreleased messaging app aimed at young teens called ‘Talk.'” Perhaps most intriguing about the alleged project is its nod towards parents. “The code reveals signs of new parental controls that would set the app apart from Facebook’s existing Messenger app,” The Information continues.

It seems as though Talk will require users to be at least 13 years old, but they won’t have to have a Facebook profile to use the app. And relatedly, teens who opt to use Talk to communicate won’t be publicly searchable, which could help assuage parents’ fears about their children’s otherwise easily accessible online presences.

Apparently, Talk will also allow users (or perhaps users’ parents) to “fully control the contacts,” ensuring that youngsters are only talking to people they ought to be talking to. And another recently discovered line of code suggests other features that are teen-specific. One comment in the code reads, “Kids love using the creative tools in “Talk” to play games and share fun masks with family and friends.”

So watch out, Snapchat. You may have the teen market cornered for now, but if Facebook has its way, the social media giant will soon be giving you a run for your money.