Digital Trends
Social Media

Facebook shoots down Pages, ads sharing vaccine misinformation

Hillary Grigonis
By

Tired of vaccine myths in your newsfeed? Facebook is making them less prominent. On Thursday, March 7, Facebook shared a list of changes focused on fighting vaccine misinformation on the platform. Like “news” proven false by third-party platforms, Facebook will make debunked vaccine myths less prominent in the news feed.

The changes apply to what Facebook describes as “verifiable vaccine hoaxes,” recognized by organizations like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization (WHO). Pages and Groups sharing these hoaxes, the platform says, will be penalized in the News Feed.

Facebook says it will limit the reach of Pages and Groups that are sharing vaccine misinformation. The Page’s ranking will be reduced in both the news feed and search, which means the posts will appear further down in the feed. The Pages and Groups also won’t pop up in the recommendations as users type into the search box.

When users do come across a post containing a verified vaccine hoax, Facebook says they are exploring additional options to share educational information. While Facebook has not said exactly what this could look like, the platform currently suggests related articles from sources like Snopes on articles that have been proven false.

The changes also apply to Facebook ads. The company says they will reject ads that include misinformation about vaccines. Targeting options like “vaccine controversies” have also been removed from the platform, which means advertisers can no longer specifically target users that have shown interest in vaccine controversies.

Finally, Facebook says they won’t show or recommend vaccine misinformation on Instagram Explore or Instagram’s hashtag pages.

Discussion about vaccines seems to have surged on social media after several areas have reported measles outbreaks, a vaccine-preventable disease. A recent study confirmed — again — that vaccines have no scientific link to autism.

While Facebook is working to reduce the spread of false information proven by reputable third parties like WHO, similar moves, like reducing the spread of fake news, have some critics questioning free speech on the network and Facebook’s role in determining what users see in the news feed and what they don’t.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung beefs up just about everything in its Galaxy S10 smartphone range
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Facebook’s privacy-focused clear history tool is set to land in 2019

If you're keen to have more control over your Facebook data, you'll want to make use of the "clear history" tool that the company promised last year. This week, a Facebook executive offered a clue as to when it might actually land.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
what is reddit mac screenshot
Web

Switch up your Reddit routine with these interesting, inspiring, and zany subs

So you've just joined the wonderful world of Reddit and want to explore it. But with so many subreddits to choose from, scouring the "front page of the internet" can be confusing. Here are some of the best subreddits to get you started.
Posted By Drew Prindle
tiktok ftc fine tt sg article cover 9aa929d570bb06a34eee84886be09b67
Social Media

Lip-syncing app TikTok faces record FTC fine for illegally collecting kids’ data

TikTok's karaoke-like music videos are popular among youth, but the platform has been illegally collecting data from children. The app is now facing a $5.7 million fine from the FTC -- the largest one in the category yet.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Computing

In a bid for extra protection, YouTube disables comments on videos with children

Following a major round of controversy over predatory comments, YouTube will be disabling the comments section on all videos that feature children. The move aims to protect children using the video-sharing platform.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
twitter
Social Media

Experimental feature will let you filter out toxic Twitter conversations

Twitter is planning a feature that lets users on the platform hide replies to their tweets. The feature had initially been hidden away in the code for the Twitter app on Android and was recently made a bit more official.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
pinterest personalized shopping pinterestnewshoppingtools
Social Media

Pinterest personalizes online window shopping with new tools

Fan of Pinterest shopping? Browsing for new stuff just got simpler. Pinterest is rolling out a new section of personalized recommendations based on previous Pinterest activity and an option to shop from only a single brand.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
voice assistants arent ready facebook targeted ads iphone x
Social Media

Did you give Facebook your phone number? You can’t delete it or make it private

Facebook users may want to think twice before adding a phone number to two-factor authentication. Users are complaining that there's no way to delete the phone number from the account or prevent friends from looking you up by phone number.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagram offline f8 2017
Social Media

With Giphy, it's finally possible to post GIFs to Instagram. Here's how

Unfortunately, uploading a GIF to Instagram is not as straightforward as we'd like it to be, but there are a few workarounds. Here, we show you how you can easily post GIFs to your Instagram feed or Stories using the Instagram app and…
Posted By Brie Barbee, Anthony Thurston
line clova desk news
Mobile

Line’s Clova Desk smart screen mimics your smartphone, in your smart home

After a short delay, messaging app Line appears to be ready to release its Google Home Hub challenger: The Clova Desk. The smart screen may control your smart home, but it brings Line from your smartphone with it.
Posted By Andy Boxall
jetblue fly fi
Social Media

Instagram: Wacky JetBlue contest offers free flights if you delete all your pics

A bizarre contest launched by JetBlue requires Instagrammers to delete all of their photos for a chance to win a year's worth of free flights. But there's still a way to get your name in the hat without wrecking your account.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
the british royal family is taking on twitter trolls day twelve championships wimbledon 2018
Social Media

The British royal family is taking on the Twitter trolls

After an apparent uptick in abuse on its social media accounts, the British royal family has told commenters to refrain from posting offensive content or face possible police action.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Mark Zuckerberg Keynote Address in front of F8 logo
Computing

Facebook aims to repair reputation with focus on encrypted messaging

Facebook's latest play on privacy appears to be in the right direction. The company vision starts with encrypted messaging and users are given the option to have shared content expire after a set time, similar to rival Snapchat.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
skype real time captions and subtitles aims to support better collaboration translation
Social Media

Skype for web gets a bunch of new features that include call recording

Skype has given the web version of its video chat service a welcome makeover, adding high-definition calls, a recording feature, and a revamped notification panel, among other extras.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
fashion photographer dixie dixon
Photography

13 inspiring female photographers to follow on Instagram

On International Women's Day, here are some known and lesser-known women photographers to fill your Instagram feed with inspiration, from travel and street photography to fine art and commercial work.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis