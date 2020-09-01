Facebook’s updated terms enable it to take down content it thinks may potentially land the social network in legal or regulatory trouble. The company sent out a notification to users in countries like Australia, United States, India, and more letting them know that the new policy will come into effect starting October 1st.

Under Section 3.2 of Facebook’s terms on what its users are allowed to share and do, there’s a new paragraph that says: “We also can remove or restrict access to your content, services or information if we determine that doing so is reasonably necessary to avoid or mitigate adverse legal or regulatory impacts to Facebook.”

Facebook says they will remove or restrict access to content if leaving it up would cause regulatory risk for them.

I just got this notification in CA, so it’s not just an Australia news thing.

The notification was pushed after Facebook announced it may have to block users and publishers in Australia from sharing news on the platform due to a landmark, new draft. The policy update was believed to have been added so that Facebook can take action on news posts to comply with the potential, new local Australian rules. However, soon after that, many users from the U.S., India, Bangladesh, Australia, and more on Twitter reported that they had received the alert as well.

The move, if executed globally, could be a significant step against free speech. CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has actively advocated for free speech and has even refused to take action on questionable content in the past to protect free expression. “I’m proud that our values at Facebook are inspired by the American tradition, which is more supportive of free expression than anywhere else,” he said in a speech at Georgetown University last year.

A policy such as this was expected if President Donald Trump’s crackdown on Section 230 to hold online platforms liable for their content went through. However, that was yet to take shape and even then, it’s unclear why Facebook has put in these new terms globally.

