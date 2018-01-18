Grab the popcorn: Facebook tests Watch Party for sharing videos in Groups

Facebook’s Live Videos tend to see higher levels of engagement than prerecorded videos — and now Facebook is aiming to bring more of that interaction to any video with Watch Party. With testing beginning January 17 with a small group of users, Watch Party allows Facebook Groups to watch videos together.

Watch Party is designed to bring some of the same interactions that comes from watching the same live moment simultaneously with other users — only the feature works with both Live and prerecorded videos. Inside the new feature, the Group administrator chooses a video and a time. With group participants watching at the same time, members can chat through the comments or use reaction tools, much like watching a Live video.

Fidji Simo, Facebook’s vice president of product, says the tool is designed to recreate the same type of interactions on Live videos within a group. “The Watch Party viewing experience is special because of the people you are watching with,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “We’re starting with Groups because 1 billion people use Facebook Groups every month to connect around their passions and hobbies — from foodies, to dog loves, to sports enthusiasts, to fans of video creators — and video is a huge part of this interaction. While this is just a small test at the moment, we’ll be learning and hoping to expand Watch Party in the future.”

Facebook has been steadily improving video features as the content type continues to drive higher engagement levels, but the announcement for the Watch party tests comes shortly after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged to enhance personal connections on Facebook by prioritizing posts from friends in the News Feed. Facebook Watch Party has a similar goal of increasing interaction among group members over shared content.

Last year, Facebook continued to attempt to increase interaction on Live videos by allowing friends to have a separate chat during the video, rather than commenting on the public feed. At the same time, the platform added picture-in-picture for going Live with a friend.

Facebook Watch Party is designed to bring some of that same interaction by watching a video within a group at the same time, though that video doesn’t necessarily have to be live. Facebook hasn’t yet shared which groups are part of the test or when the tool might see a wider rollout.