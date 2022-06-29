 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Computing
  4. News

Facebook’s redesign of Groups borrows from a popular, younger rival

Anita George
By

Facebook Groups appears to be getting a makeover that may have taken inspiration from apps popular with a younger crowd, such as Discord.

On Tuesday, Meta announced that it is testing and adding new features to Facebook Groups that enhance a lot of its current capabilities. Among these new experimental UI changes to Groups are a new sidebar and a new in-group menu.

New Facebook Groups sidebar menu.
Meta/Facebook

The sidebar will offer access to your favorite groups and include small updates on their recent activity. The sidebar also features options for pinning your favorite groups, creating groups, and finding new groups.

The other UI change is the presence of a new in-group menu. According to Meta, this menu will have “events, shops, and a variety of channels to make it easier to connect with others around the topics you care about.”

New Facebook Groups in-group menu.
Meta/Facebook

Meta is also introducing a new Facebook Groups feature: Channels. These channels are expected to provide smaller spaces for people to connect within their Groups. And there will be three kinds of them: Community chat channels, Community audio channels, and Community feed channels.

Two mobile screenshots showing new Facebook Groups Audio channels feature.
Meta/Facebook

Chat channels are for text chat discussions. Audio channels are for audio conversations (but one of the screenshots indicates that cameras can be on during these conversations). And Feed channels appear to create smaller feeds within a Group, in which each feed is centered around a specific topic.

Three mobile screenshots showing new Facebook Groups Feed channel feature.
Meta/Facebook

If these changes look familiar to you. You’re not the only one. As The Verge noted, these changes most resemble another popular social media platform, Discord. It’s hardly a coincidence that the product photos Meta offered up included a gaming-themed Group.

Not to mention, Meta has been doing the same thing with TikTok: Adding new features to its own platform that resemble the successful features of other apps.

Editors' Recommendations

Yes, they’re bad, but the Jurassic World movies are fun too

The cast of Jurassic World: Dominion stares up at an approaching dinosaur.

Bowers & Wilkins’ upcoming Px8 are so secret, we can only reveal the price

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 close-up.

We ranked every game included in Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

mega man battle network legacy collection games ranked mmbn1

Snapchat Plus is now live, and feels a whole lot like Twitter Blue

A hand holding a phone that shows app store listing for Snapchat app on its screen.

Switching from iOS to an Android phone just got way more convenient

Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro.

Websites are constantly tracking you — but Firefox has a fix

Mozilla Firefox image. Credits: Mozilla official.

Best dishwasher deals for June 2022

An LG dishwasher with an open door in a kitchen.

The best HDMI cables you can buy in 2022

The AmazonBasics HDMI cable being used for a laptop.

Fall Guys cross-platform: How to invite friends to games

Fall Guys parodies Halo's believe trailer.

How to get the most battery life out of your Samsung Galaxy A phone

Playing Asphalt 9: Legends on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Red, green, flashing: What do my Shark vacuum’s lights mean?

The Shark Rotator vacuum in action.

Best GPU deals for July 2022

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

Best wireless mouse deals for July 2022

Logitech MX Master