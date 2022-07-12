 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Computing
  4. News

Having trouble logging in? Snapchat is working on a fix

Anita George
By

If you’re struggling to log into Snapchat today, you’re not alone. Lots of your fellow Snapchat users are having trouble logging into the popular messaging app this morning.

The good news? Snapchat has already acknowledged the issue and has announced that it is working on a fix for it.

We&#39;re aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in. Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!

&mdash; Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) July 12, 2022

In addition to tweeting about it, many Snapchat users have been reporting the issue on Downdetector this morning. According to the service outage status website, about 90% of the reported issues with Snapchat are regarding login issues.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this piece once we know more about the fix.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Apple watch deals graphic.

Why Prime Day is a great time to buy the Beats Solo 3 headphones

A woman wearing the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones in white.

Forget Apple TV: This Roku alternative is $29 for Prime Day

Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

The Nothing Phone 1’s garish light show doesn’t tell the whole story

The back of the Nothing Phone 1 with Glyph lights active.

Prime Day: Get $70 off this insanely powerful portable charger

Anker Powerhouse 511 Portable Charger powering laptop on a table at the beach.

Are Echo Frames worth the $99, or are they just a gimmick?

A woman wears Echo Frames sunglasses outside on a sunny day.

Looking for a cheap Prime Day laptop deal? This Chromebook is $98

A woman in a yellow jumper sits at a desk with an HP Chromebook 11.6 open in front of her, and a mug alongside.

Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 smart home deals graphic.

Buy a Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 and get a free $25 Amazon gift card

A person wearing and using an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset in front of a gray background.

Don’t miss this 50-inch Fire TV Prime Day deal — just $260 today

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K HDR TV.

This Tile Mate tracker AirTag alternative is $18 for Prime Day

tile mate

How to set up two-factor authentication on Twitch

Twitch logo.

Protect your home with the Ring Floodlight Cam — now 25% off

Ring Floodlight Camera placed on a wall outside.