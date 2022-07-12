Having trouble logging in? Snapchat is working on a fix

If you’re struggling to log into Snapchat today, you’re not alone. Lots of your fellow Snapchat users are having trouble logging into the popular messaging app this morning.

The good news? Snapchat has already acknowledged the issue and has announced that it is working on a fix for it.

We're aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in. Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) July 12, 2022

In addition to tweeting about it, many Snapchat users have been reporting the issue on Downdetector this morning. According to the service outage status website, about 90% of the reported issues with Snapchat are regarding login issues.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this piece once we know more about the fix.

Editors' Recommendations