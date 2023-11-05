 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

I tried fixing my bad posture with an annoying pop-up app — and it worked

Jon Martindale
By

Did you sit up straighter after reading this sentence? I know I did after I wrote it. As a work-from-home writer and frequent PC gamer, I’m constantly battling against poor posture and the ailments that come with it. Back pain for me, is never far away, so I’ve tried lots of different ways to improve it. And they have, but my latest attempt has been more successful than most, purely because of the sheer annoyance of it.

I’ve been using an app to remind me to stand up straighter. I hate it, but it is working.

Recommended Videos

Don’t I do enough already?

Woman leaning down to use her laptop on a low table.
Stock images like this give me back pain by proxy. Unsplashed

Beyond just spending 80% of my day sitting or standing in front of a computer, I have a canted pelvis and astigmatism in one eye, so leaning forward and tilting myself at wonky angles is a constant temptation. I have a sit/stand desk, though, that I use as often as my occasional knee pain will allow, an ergonomic chair for when I can’t, and a footrest, all to promote good posture.

Related

Despite these efforts, and a focus on back strengthening exercises and regular stretching, I still find myself all too often slouching on an elbow, slumped down in a chair, or leaning on an armrest. It’s not good. A few days of that and that nerve pinch in my shoulder blade will re-appear and I panic myself into improving until it goes away again.

But it always comes back, because I inevitably forget and lazily slump and slouch again.

So, I’m trying something more drastic. Something that will browbeat me into standing up straight once and for all. I’ve installed an automatic posture bot.

SitApp

SitApp droid popping up in the corner.
I already have a real love-hate relationship with this little guy. He’s my back pain end boss. Jon Martindale / DigitalTrends

It’s called SitApp, and it’s freely available for Windows and Mac if you want to give it a try. Once installed, you calibrate it using your webcam so it can detect good posture, and then poor posture poses (You can input as many of those as you like). When running, it’ll detect whenever you’re slouching or committing one of your custom posture sins and remind you to change that by popping up in the corner.

The droid will, at least. That’s what SitApp calls its annoying posture reminder pop-up. The little Portal-core-esque thing pops out of the corner of your screen to remind you to return to a correct and healthy posture. It’s pretty responsive and reacts quickly when you do get back to position, although you may need to run the calibration tool a few times depending on how sensitive or accurate you want it to be to certain positions (if you find it too sensitive, try just using one poor posture example).

If you don’t respond quickly enough, your screen will start to redden as the little droid shows its displeasure with your posture. This can be a little annoying and distracting when you first start using it, but if you have it calibrated right, that’s just a good indication of how often you unknowingly surrender your healthy seated or standing position.

You can earn posture badges for hitting certain milestones for additional incentive — although these too are quite annoying to start with, since they pause the posture monitoring to reward you — and a timer lets you know how long you’ve been going for.

It automatically pauses when you aren’t there, too. That doesn’t really matter, because who’s it going to get to stand up straighter if you’ve wandered off? But it’s cool to see it recognizes that at least, and it helps with the tracked stats.

It’s annoying, but it really works

SitApp dashboard with metrics.
You can track your posture over time and see if you’re improving. Jon Martindale / DigitalTrends

The light data tracking and reporting for your posture is a neat touch, as you’ll be able to see any improvements in your seated or standing position over time. The only thing is, the droid is so annoying when you’re not sitting or standing up properly, that I don’t spend any real time in a “bad posture.” If I get tired and can’t keep standing up straight anymore, I just end up turning it off.

That’s OK, though. Like any new exercise or physical task you set yourself, it’s important to give yourself the time to get used to it. I have a tendency to obsess over the new, so I’m tempted to keep at it all day. But it’s proving much better to give myself the time for my back to strengthen and not burn out on the sheer annoyance of that little droid.

Don’t fear the data collection, either. SitApp makes it very clear in its setup and in the posture tracking calibration, that it doesn’t record any information from your webcam, and nothing is transmitted over the internet at all. The privacy policy seems solid, although I’m no legal expert. I had ChatGPT check the terms and conditions for me, and I’m assured it’s all above board.

So here we are. I’m standing up a bit straighter and having less back pain because of it. I still haven’t quite nailed the calibration — the droid often pops out when I turn to look at my second monitor — but it’s getting there and it is making a difference.

For a free app that only politely asks you to buy the developer a coffee in return? That’s a pretty good trade.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Computing Coordinator
Jon Martindale is the Evergreen Coordinator for Computing, overseeing a team of writers addressing all the latest how to…
Best gaming laptop deals: Game on the go from just $550
Razer Blade 17 angled view showing display and left side.

While some of the best laptops are designed to cater to different types of users and purposes, you're going to need a gaming laptop if you want to play the best PC games. That's because these machines are designed to meet the strict requirements of gamers, which also makes them a bit more expensive. Fortunately, there's no shortage of gaming laptop deals online, and to help you make your choice, we've rounded up some of the top offers right here. Whether you're on a tight budget or you're aiming for a powerful machine, there's something here for everyone.
HP Victus 15 (Intel) -- $550, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is one of the cheapest gaming laptops in the market, but it still provides decent performance with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, you can play today's most popular games, but you'll have to go with low to medium graphic settings for the more demanding titles. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Read more
This is the best Alienware gaming laptop you can buy
Stadium lighting on the Alienware x16 laptop.

The world of the best gaming laptops is constantly evolving, presenting enthusiasts with an ever-expanding array of powerful, sleek, and innovative choices. Among these, Alienware stands out as a popular brand name renowned for its cutting-edge technology, performance-driven hardware, and futuristic design.

As gaming becomes increasingly immersive and demanding, choosing the right gaming laptop can significantly impact your experience. In this article, we delve into what we think is the best Alienware gaming laptop that you can buy today, the Alienware x16.

Read more
The era of cheap SSDs is about to end
Samsung 980 Pro SSD being held in someone's hand.

Upgrading your storage has never been easier than it is now. Some of the best SSDs have been on a steady decline in price, meaning that buying an SSD with 1TB or more capacity is as cheap as buying an HDD. However, this buyer's market might be about to end, as Samsung is taking measures to increase the prices and control the stock levels so that this overflow of affordable SSDs comes to an end.

Trendforce, a market research company, shared the bad news in a recent report. Samsung's plan is not to directly increase the price of its own SSDs, such as the QVO and EVO lines. Instead, it plans to increase the prices of its NAND flash chips, and it has been doing that for a while now. However, previous price hikes have been nothing compared to the abrupt change it's plotting this time, as Samsung is planning to push up the prices by 20% per quarter for the first half of 2024.

Read more