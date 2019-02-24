Digital Trends
Social Media

Instagram may offer a public option for collections à la Pinterest

Trevor Mogg
By

Instagram isn’t averse to nabbing features from other social media apps. In 2016, for example, it launched Snapchat-like Stories without even bothering to dream up a new name for the feature.

And then in 2017 it launched “collections” à la Pinterest, allowing you to save and organize collections of appealing posts spotted while perusing the popular photo-sharing app.

On Instagram, collections are currently private, but it seems that the Facebook-owned company is now considering allowing users to make their collections public so they can share them with their followers. The feature could also allow others to add content to further expand a collection, which can include anything from top vacation spots and favorite restaurants to snazzy fashion apparel and, of course, cute cats.

The “make collection public” option was spotted in Instagram’s code by expert app researcher Jane Manchun Wong and later verified by TechCrunch. The feature includes a button that lets you choose between making a collection private or public, with the latter allowing the collection creator to open up its curation to other Instagram users.

It appears that the code offers no information about users being able to follow a collection in the same way they can now follow hashtags, though that’s something that could be integrated at any time. Sharing collections might be fun for regular ‘grammers, while brands and celebrities could use them to drive sales and raise profiles.

Instagram said that it’s not currently testing the public collections feature, though this is considered to be a typical statement if a product is being developed internally prior to a trial with select Instagram users.

It’s worth noting that the feature may never see the light of day, but its discovery within the app’s code reveals that the company is certainly interested in exploring the idea of making collections shareable. And the fact that Facebook did the same with its own collections feature toward the end of 2018 means we shouldn’t be surprised if something very similar shows up on Instagram in the coming months.

Pinterest has more than 250 million users, making it a quarter the size of Instagram. If Instagram does make collections public, it’ll be interesting to see what impact this has on Pinterest’s current standing, especially as it’s expected to go public later this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Programmable toy car and beanless coffee
periscope super hearts lauunched application on a cell phone
Social Media

Periscope tool adds guests to feeds so streamers can become talk show hosts

Periscope users can now invite viewers to chime into the conversation with more than just the comment tool. By enabling the option to add guests, livestreamers can add guests to the conversation, in audio format only.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagram husbands study adobe kamra shootra copy
Photography

Crouching, climbing, and creeping, the perfect Instagram shot knows no bounds

Just how far will you go for the perfect Instagram? A recent survey shows just how willing Instagram users -- and Instagram husbands -- are to climb, lie down, embarrass themselves or let their food go cold for the perfect shot.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
unsend a message in facebook messenger messengerunsendupdate
Social Media

Facebook’s long-promised ‘unsend’ feature arrives. Here’s how to use it

Send a message to the wrong person? Messenger now gives you 10 minutes to take it back. After an update beginning to roll out today, users can now retract messages if they act within the first 10 minutes after sending the message.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
youtube rewind 2018 is about to become the most disliked video ever
Social Media

YouTube boss admits even her own kids gave the ‘Rewind’ video a thumbs down

YouTube's 2018 Rewind video went down like a lead balloon at the end of last year, becoming the most disliked video in its history. And now YouTube's CEO has admitted that even her own kids thought it was pretty darn awful.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
snapchat story
Social Media

Snapchat finally recovers from its redesign — so here comes an Android update

Snapchat's drop in users after launching a controversial redesign has finally stagnated. During the fourth quarter and 2018 earnings report, Snapchat shared that the company is rolling out an Android update designed to increase performance.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
skypes new blur background feature could help save your blushes skype
Social Media

Skype’s new ‘blur background’ feature could help keep you from blushing

Skype's latest feature for desktop lets you blur your background during video calls. The idea is that it keeps you as the focus instead of distracting others with whatever embarrassing things you might have on show behind you.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
twitter
Social Media

Twitter users are declining but more people are seeing ads every day

Twitter's end-of-the-year report for 2018 is a mix of good and bad news. The good news is that more users are seeing adds daily, the metric the company will focus on moving forward. But the bad news is that monthly active users are…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
what is reddit mac screenshot
Web

Switch up your Reddit routine with these interesting, inspiring, and zany subs

So you've just joined the wonderful world of Reddit and want to explore it. With so many subreddits, however, navigating the "front page of the internet" can be daunting. Here are some of the best subreddits to get you started.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Computing

YouTube beats Apple, Netflix as the most trusted brand by millennials

The popular video sharing website YouTube climbed up in an annual Mblm study, moving up from third place in 2018 and coming ahead of both Apple and Netflix in final 2019 rankings. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
linkedin finally gets around to launching its own live video tool logo is seen on an android mobile phone
Social Media

LinkedIn finally gets around to launching its own live video tool

Live video is coming to LinkedIn for businesses and individuals on the site. The livestreaming feature is launching in beta in the U.S. before rolling out to the entire community.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to get followers on instagram 7
Social Media

Instagram test reveals direct messages may be coming to browsers

Instagram for the web has always been a minimalist affair compared to the feature-rich smartphone app, but in the last few years that's started to change. The latest news is that Instagram is considering adding direct messages.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Mobile

Need a date for Valentine's Day? Cozy up with the best dating apps of 2019

Everyone knows online dating can be stressful, time-consuming, and downright awful. Check out our top picks for the best dating apps, so you can streamline the process and find the right date, whatever you're looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
twitter
Social Media

Twitter keeps your direct messages, even years after you delete them

Twitter is keeping copies of direct messages sent through the social network even years after users delete them, according to security researcher Karan Saini who discovered an archive containing old DMs from deleted and suspended accounts.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit