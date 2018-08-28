Digital Trends
Social Media

Instagram now lets everyone apply for a verification badge

Trevor Mogg
By

If you’re on Instagram and unverified but really like the idea of having a blue badge next to your name, then the route to that goal has become a little bit easier.

We say “a little” because Instagram says the new system, which lets you apply for the verification badge through the app, is mainly for “notable public figures.” With most folks on the planet unable to be classified as such, the coveted blue badge looks set to remain out of reach for many, at least for now.

In a message posted on Tuesday announcing the increased access to verification, Instagram co-founder and chief technology officer Mike Krieger described the blue badge as “an important way for you to know that the account you are interacting with is the authentic presence of a notable public figure, celebrity, global brand or entity,” adding that verified accounts are usually ones that “reach large audiences.” You must also, of course, comply with Instagram’s terms of service and community guidelines to have any chance of being given a blue badge.

How to apply:

If you have a decent-sized following and fancy your chances, here’s how to apply:

First, go to your profile, tap the menu icon, select “Settings” at the bottom, and then choose “Request Verification.” You will need to provide your account username, your full name and a copy of your legal or business identification. Instagram promises that this information will never be shared publicly.

Krieger says that once your request has been reviewed, you’ll receive a message in your notifications tab confirming or declining it, though he doesn’t say how long the process is likely to take. Suspecting that scammers might try to make a few bucks out of the new system, the Instagram co-founder points out that the platform “will never request payment for verification or reach out to ask you to confirm your verification.”

It has actually been possible to get verified on Instagram before now — you’ve no doubt spotted a few of the badges already — but there seems to be some confusion about how the system worked.

Other changes being rolled out include new “About” pages featuring more detailed information about an account, including how long it’s been on the service, its country location, any username changes, and any ads that the account is running. Launching first for high-profile accounts, you can view the About page by tapping on the profile and then on the menu icon, and finally on “About this Account.”

The changes are part of efforts to reassure followers that the account they’re following is genuine, and follows similar moves made recently by its parent company, Facebook.

Instagram will also soon make it possible for people to use third-party authenticator apps, such as those offered by Google and Authy, to log into their Instagram account more securely. At the moment, two-factor authentication requires a phone number to which access codes are sent. When the option to use an authenticator app goes live, you’ll see it in the list under “two-factor authentication” in Settings.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

iOS 12's best new features
travel most instagrammed locations americas 8 yosemite national park
Social Media

The top 10 most-Instagrammed locations are bound to give you the travel itch

Looking for inspiration for your next destination? Here are the top 50 destinations in the Americas, according to Instagram hashtags anyways. From Disney to Yosemite, these are some of the most Instagrammed locations to visit.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
tinder launches u for college students
Mobile

Tinder wants to help you make friends at school this year with Tinder U

Tinder is launching its student-only platform, Tinder U. The feature, available for any iOS user attending a four-year accredited college or university in the U.S., allows you to match with students on campus or at nearby schools.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
how to get followers on instagram 1
Social Media

Instagram’s test of Recommended Posts is designed to not interrupt your feed

Instagram is testing Recommended Posts -- but it's probably not what you're thinking. The posts won't be inserted into the middle of the feed like an ad or like on other networks. Here's where the suggestions will be instead.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook echo show competitor 1 hacker way
Social Media

Facebook’s ‘trustworthiness’ scores weed out fake news, false user reports

Do you report posts that are actually fake, or just the ones that you don't agree with? Facebook is now keeping track. Users who have a higher "trustworthiness" score will get flagged posts reviewed sooner than bad actors.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to backup an iPhone without iTunes
Social Media

Facebook, Twitter boot accounts tied to Iran, Russia for coordinated deception

Around a million users followed Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to coordinated groups that misrepresented themselves and had ties to Iran and Russia. The social networks said that the groups were removed for coordinated deception.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Facebook has suspended hundreds of Cambridge Analytica-like apps

Experts predicted that the app behind the Cambridge Analytica scandal, thisisyourdigitallife, wasn't the only one using third-party app permissions to underhandedly track user data. Now, the social network has suspended 400 apps.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Spurred by a federal discrimination lawsuit, Facebook is cleaning up ads

HUD has filed an official complaint claiming Facebook's ad targeting options violate housing discrimination laws. Days later, Facebook said it would be removing 5,000 ad-targeting options.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
mit adobe microsoft background removal ai mitbackgroundremovalai
Photography

MIT, Adobe’s new A.I. could bring one-click background removal, social filters

Separating objects from the background is a slow process used in a number of different photo edits. But MIT, Adobe, and Microsoft recently published research that could eventually turn the process into a one-click, easy edit.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
fake news algorithm fakenews
Emerging Tech

Algorithm outperforms humans at spotting fake news

Researchers have created an A.I. system that can tell the difference between real and fake news — often with better success rates than its human counterparts. Such a system may help filter out articles meant to misinform.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
amazon paying people to tweet about warehouse working conditions fulfillment center shakopee minnesota
Smart Home

Amazon is paying employees to tweet nice things about its warehouses

Amazon employees have taken to Twitter to say nice things about working in the company's fulfillment centers following a series of reports highlighting poor working conditions that some warehouse workers have been exposed to.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
instagrams tests feature designed especially for college students
Social Media

College students — Instagram is testing a new feature that’s just for you

Instagram is testing a feature that would helps students to connect with others studying at their college. Reminiscent of how parent company Facebook got started, the feature could draw in new 'grammers and build loyalty.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to play youtube in the background mobile
News

YouTube expands unskippable ads to more creators

More ads, or at least more ads you can't avoid, are coming to YouTube. The company has announced that it is now offering unskippable ads to all content creators who are eligible for video monetization.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Crisis Response Hub
Social Media

Facebook responds to Myanmar genocide report, bans accounts that reached millions

The UN has released a report accusing the military in Myanmar of crimes against humanity -- and Facebook banned 20 people and organizations shortly after. The social network is widely used in the country as a source of news.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Google Headquarters
Computing

Google responds to Trump’s tweet-rage: We didn’t rig search against you!

US President Donald J. Trump is accusing Google of political bias. Trump claims that Google is using its position to suppress the voice of conservatives in its search results. Google issued a statement rejecting Trump's claims.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen