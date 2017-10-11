Location-based Snaps can now book a table, an Uber, and more with Context Cards

Why it matters to you Snapchat Context Cards bring more details out from photos, including things like hours and location as well as the ability to book a table or an Uber.

Snaps are becoming useful for more than casual conversations — a new feature now allows Snapchatters to find more details about a photo, or even make a reservation right inside the app with a simple swipe. On Tuesday, October 10, Snapchat launched Context Cards, a new feature designed for learning more about a Snap.

With Context Cards, users can swipe up on a photo for easy access to a number of related tools, not unlike the phone numbers, hours, and quick links that pop up in Google ahead of the actual search results when looking for a business. For example, if the Snap has a location-based sticker for a restaurant, swiping up allows you to see the reviews, hours, or menu, book a table, or get an Uber to that location.

Context Cards have several functions thanks to Snap Inc. partnerships, including TripAdvisor, Foursquare, Michelin, and even Goop, a lifestyle brand recommending products in several categories, including travel and food. Booking a restaurant is possible through OpenTable, Resy or Bookatable. Stories are also integrated into Context Cards, which means users can see more Snaps from similar locations.

“With Context Cards, Snaps have become the visual starting point for learning more about the world, empowering our community to get more information about anything that catches their eye,” the announcement reads. “The billions of Snaps created each day on Snapchat power products like Stories, Search, Snap Map, and now, Context Cards.”

Snapchat says it will continue to expand Context Cards by adding more partnerships for in-app tools.

The new tool allows users to explore more about a photo, with a particular focus on location-based data. The location-powered Context Cards are an extension of the Snap Maps introduced earlier this year, turning a photo’s location into more than just a custom sticker or an Action moji on a map but a tool for actually exploring the location itself.

While the launch of Snap Maps allowed users to see what other users are taking photos of nearby (if the feature isn’t turned off for privacy) and events going on in the area, the Context Cards add, well, a little more context with the maps, allowing users to see how late a business is open, how to get there, and even how to book a reservation.

The feature is now on iOS and Android in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.