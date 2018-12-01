Digital Trends
Social Media

Survey of teens says social media lets them connect with friends and get support

Georgina Torbet
By

Social media use has recently been shown to increase depression and anxiety, but a new survey of teenagers points out the ways that such sites can be beneficial too. The Pew Research Center has conducted a survey of U.S. teens asking them about their experiences with social media both positive and negative, and the findings show that youngsters are well aware of the benefits and problems of social media use.

The survey was conducted earlier this year among 743 teens aged 13 to 17, so it’s a fairly small sample size. However, the data gathered is pretty in-depth, so it provides some interesting food for thought.

The biggest positive of social media use that teens identified was feeling more connected to their friends, which 81 percent of respondents said helped them. In addition, teenagers valued social media for the ability to interact with different people and as a venue to get support when they were struggling, with 69 percent of respondents saying they think social media helps them interact with a more diverse group of people, and 68 percent saying they feel as if they have people supporting them in tough times.

But teens weren’t ignorant of the problems of social media use like navigating online drama, the pressure to appear a certain way to others, and the pressure to be “successful” on social media by garnering lots of likes and comments. Of those surveyed, 45 percent of teens say they feel overwhelmed by all the drama on social media, 43 percent say they feel pressure to only post content that makes them look good, and 37 percent say they feel pressure to only post content that will get likes and comments.

Other findings were that the teenagers believed that social media helped them to become more civically minded, and that it helped them to find new points of view to engage with. Overall, the teens associated social media use more with positive emotions than negative ones.

One important thing to note is that surveys are not necessarily the best way to gather objective data on an issue. Surveys ask respondents what they think, for example asking if teens feel insecure when they look at social media, but they do not actually measure whether insecurity goes up when exposed to a social media environment. This means that you are relying on survey respondents to have considerable self-insight when answering questions, and trusting that they are answering honestly. However, the results of this particular survey do show a balance of positive and negative responses to social media, suggesting that the teens are self-aware about how social media affects their lives, and that they do think critically about this issue.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Scientists are beginning to worry about bacteria found in Space Station toilet
instagram purging fake followers like comments ai 2 up en sp instagrampurge
Social Media

Instagram purges fake followers, likes, and comments generated from other apps

Instagram looking a little more authentic? You can thank machine learning. A new tool is helping Instagram spot followers, likes and comments generated from third-party apps -- and this is just the start.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best shows on netflix the twilight zone
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘Twilight Zone’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Photography

Dual cameras for Spectacles 3? Report suggests Snap-designed glasses with AR

Despite underselling the first generation, Snap Inc. isn't done with camera glasses yet. According to a recent report, the company is rumored to be working on another Snap Spectacles with dual cameras for augmented reality features.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Time alerts put the brakes on Facebook consumption, are rolling out now

Just how much time do you spend scrolling through the Facebook feed? Facebook will now tell you. The new features also include daily alerts that tell users when they've spent too much time on the social network.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Facebook removes one-click comment test after users call the tool ‘dystopian’

A faster way to comment on posts sounds innocent enough, but when a Facebook test of the feature appeared on a story about a shooting, users weren't happy. The tool attempted to suggest one-click comments.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
millennials attached to phones college students texting smartphones
Social Media

LinkedIn finally gets around to launching its own version of Stories

Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter — among others — have all launched their own versions of Snapchat Stories, so it was only a matter of time before professional social networking platform LinkedIn followed suit.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to manage multiple Instagram accounts
Social Media

Instagram is about to start fiddling around with your profile page

Whether or not you like the look of your profile page, Instagram is going to begin testing various new designs in the coming weeks to make it "easier and cleaner to use." It's already posted a few ideas about what to expect.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
alternative biometric security systems photo of a young woman holding her smartphone in bed
Mobile

Flex your thumbs (and your brain) with these fun texting games

Gaming consoles keep getting more advanced, but you can still have fun with the good old fashioned Latin alphabet. Here are our picks for the best texting games, so you can make the most fun out of that limited data plan or basic cell…
Posted By Will Nicol, Simon Hill
insane ways to cook a turkey crazy feat
Smart Home

From flashlights to fireballs, 5 dubious but hilarious way to cook a turkey

Cooking the ol' Thanksgiving Day turkey in the oven can take hours. That said, why use a traditional oven when you can just as easily incinerate the bird with a jet engine? Here are the most insane ways to cook a turkey.
Posted By Dallon Adams
luxury resort bans devices from poolside so guests can truly relax river pool
Mobile

Luxury resort bans smartphones from poolside so guests can ‘truly relax’

A luxury resort in Bali has banned guests from taking gadgets to the poolside so they can "truly relax" and enjoy the moment. Yes, it means no smartphones, no social media, no selfies, no messaging, no web surfing, and no music.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best morning apps ios android google maps
Mobile

Google Maps makes reviews more useful with hashtag support

In its latest grab from the world of social media, Google Maps now supports hashtags in reviews for businesses. The feature currently works for Android only, though the hashtags can be added to old reviews as well as new ones.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Code suggests Facebook is working on a comment keyword mute tool

Reverse engineering the Facebook app has uncovered a potential feature that would allow users to mute specific keywords on comments. The feature hasn't yet been confirmed but could be an option Facebook is testing for personal profiles.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook today in launches screen shot 2018 10 22 at 01 36 am copy
News

Facebook’s local news tool just went live in 400 cities, alerts could be next

Facebook now has a section dedicated to local news in more than 400 cities -- and the next test is for Local Alerts. Called Today In, the local news feature aggregates news as well as events, school announcements, and group discussions.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
restaurant chain offers families free meals if they hand over their phones close up of smart phone at lunch
Mobile

Restaurant chain offers families free meals if they hand over their phones

A restaurant chain is offering families free meals if they surrender their smartphones upon arrival. The idea came about after a survey suggested many kids were fed up with their parents being on their phones the whole time.
Posted By Trevor Mogg