TikTok’s new Stitch feature lets you quote other creators’ videos in your posts

TikTok’s messy state of affairs in the United States is not holding it back from releasing product updates. The short-form video app has rolled out a new editing tool called Stitch that lets you feature up to a five-second long clip from another creator’s video in your own post.

You can think of Sitch as a way to quote and reference other people’s work — similar to how you can quote tweets on Twitter. It allows users to pick and clip specific scenes from videos and add them to your own content. Stitch is a natural addition to TikTok and builds upon its existing set of collaborative features that has enabled its viral rise by making the platform more engaging.

To access this feature, all you need to do is head over to the video and tap the “Send to” button and choose Stitch. Select which scene you’d like to clip, record your own video, and publish.

While the original creator will be automatically attributed and linked in the new video’s caption, it’s up to the users to decide whether they want to allow others to Stitch their content. You can either disable Stitch for all your videos or toggle it for each post individually. The option is available under the TikTok app’s “Settings and Privacy” page.

In addition to this, TikTok has launched a marketing program to power its nascent, yet growing advertising business. The new program, which currently has nearly 20 partners, offers advertisers and marketers the tools they’d need to run ads and measure their campaign’s success.

“With the launch of TikTok For Business, we’re building new opportunities for marketers to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community,” wrote TikTok’s head of partnerships, Melissa Yang in a blog post. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with some of the most strategic and trusted leaders in the advertising industry and continue giving marketers access to more tools to successfully create, measure, and optimize ad campaigns on TikTok.

Revenue models matter to TikTok than ever as it looks to sell its U.S. operations after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that bans the video app in 90 days unless it has an American owner. Microsoft and Oracle are reporting leading the negotiations race but a new China law could stall the sale even further.

