 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. News

Twitter goes after ‘copycat’ app Threads

Trevor Mogg
By

With Meta’s new Threads app having picked up 30 million users on its first day, it’s little wonder Twitter is upset.

In fact, it’s so put out by Meta’s very similar app that it’s now threatening to sue the company, accusing it of violating Twitter’s intellectual property rights.

Recommended Videos

In a letter from Twitter to Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg that was first published by the news site Semafor, Musk lawyer Alex Spiro said that Twitter has “serious concerns that Meta has engaged in systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

It claimed that some of the “dozens” of former Twitter employees who now work for Meta have “improperly retained Twitter documents and electronic devices,” and that “Meta deliberately assigned these employees to develop, in a matter of months, Meta’s ‘copycat’ Threads app with specific intent that they use Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property in order to accelerate the development of Meta’s competing app, in violation of both state and federal law as well as those employees’ ongoing obligations to Twitter.”

Spiro said Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demanded that Meta take “immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information.”

The letter added that Twitter has the right to take legal action “without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta.” But whether Twitter follows through with its threat remains to be seen.

Meta communications director Andy Stone hit back at the letter’s claims, saying on a Threads post that: “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing.”

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in October for $44 billion, tweeted on Thursday: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

Recently appointed Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino also got involved, tweeting: “We’re often imitated — but the Twitter community can never be duplicated.”

Asked on Threads if the new app could be more successful than Twitter, Zuckerberg said on Thursday: “It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

Threads is off to a flying start for a couple of reasons. First, many Twitter users are upset by the constant disruptions and other issues that have plagued the platform since Musk bought the company last year. And second, Meta has built Threads with a direct link to the hugely popular Instagram app, making it easy to sign up and build an instant community.

Fancy giving Threads a go? Here’s how to get started.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Elon Musk says he’s appointed a new Twitter CEO
A digital image of Elon Musk in front of a stylized background with the Twitter logo repeating.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has found someone to replace him as the company’s CEO, but he hasn't revealed who it is.

Musk tweeted on Thursday that the new CEO will step into the role at some point over the next six weeks.

Read more
Twitter gives blue check mark to dead folks
Twitter logo in white stacked on top of a blue stylized background with the Twitter logo repeating in shades of blue.

The continuing saga of Twitter and its blue check mark has taken a bizarre twist as it seems that a number of deal celebrities are now paying for Twitter Blue.

On the orders of new owner Elon Musk, Twitter last week started removing blue check marks from accounts that have not signed up for Twitter Blue, its premium tier.

Read more
Twitter ditches legacy check marks, and it’s already confusing
A stylized composite of the Twitter logo.

Twitter has started removing the blue check marks from accounts that have not signed up to its Blue subscription service.

Before Elon Musk acquired Twitter last October in a deal worth $44 billion, verification check marks were given to high-profile accounts belonging to celebrities, politicians, sports stars, journalists, and businesses, among others.

Read more