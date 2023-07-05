 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Instagram Threads has finally arrived. Here’s how to sign up

Joe Maring
By

Instagram Threads is the latest social media app to hit the scene — and it's a fascinating one. There have been countless Twitter alternatives trying to make a name for themselves. From Bluesky, Mastodon, and others, there's no shortage of "Twitter killers." But Instagram Threads could be different.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • An iPhone or Android phone

  • Instagram Threads app

Why? Instagram Threads has the backing of Meta — the same tech giant behind Facebook, WhatsApp, etc. It also ties directly into the main Instagram app, which you probably already have an account for.

Will Threads be the next "big" social media app? That's difficult to say, but if you want to try it out for yourself, doing so is quite easy. Here's how to sign up for Instagram Threads for yourself!

Instagram Threads app.
Digital Trends

How to download Instagram Threads

The first step joining Instagram Threads is to download the app. Although you can use your Instagram account to sign up for Threads, you'll need to download a new app to access it.

You can download Instagram Threads on iOS and download Instagram Threads on Android, and the steps for both are as follows.

Step 1: If you have an iPhone, open the App Store. If you're using an Android phone, open the Play Store.

Step 2: From the App Store on your iPhone, tap the Search icon at the bottom right of your screen, tap the search bar at the top, and search for Instagram Threads. From the Play Store on your Android phone, tap the search bar at the top of the screen and search for Instagram Threads.

Related

Step 3: Tap on the Threads app when you see it — the app icon is a white @ symbol against a black background.

Step 4: On your iPhone, tap Get to download and install Threads. On Android, tap the Install button.

How to sign up for Instagram Threads

With the app now installed on your phone, it's time to actually sign up for Instagram Threads! Here's what the process looks like.

Step 1: Open the Threads app and tap the Log in with Instagram button to sign in with your Instagram account.

Step 2: Tap the Import from Instagram button to import your profile info from Instagram. Alternatively, you can enter your bio, link, and profile picture manually by tapping on each icon. When you're done, tap Next.

Step 3: Choose if you want a Public profile or a Private profile. After you choose one, tap Next.

Step 4: You'll see a list of people you follow on Instagram. You can tap the Follow all button to follow all of them on Threads, tap the Follow button next to individual names to only follow the people you want, or tap the Next button in the upper-right corner to skip this step.

Step 5: Tap Join Threads.

Step 6: And that's all there is to it! With those steps completed, you have officially signed up for Instagram Threads and are ready to start using the app.

From here, using Threads is pretty self-explanatory. The home page shows all of the Threads/posts from people you follow, while the Search page shows recommended accounts and lets you search for specific accounts. There are also dedicated pages for composing a new Thread, seeing your notifications, and viewing your profile.

As mentioned above, there's no telling how big of a deal Threads will actually be. It could be the Twitter alternative we've been patiently waiting for ... or it could fizzle out and be gone in a few months. Regardless of the app's future, though, it's here right now, and you now know how to sign up for an account if you want to.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
Elon Musk finally in charge of Twitter, reports say
A digital image of Elon Musk in front of a stylized background with the Twitter logo repeating.

Elon Musk is finally in charge of Twitter, reports suggest tonight. And he's already fired several top executives.

The controversial $44 billion deal, which in recent months seemed as if it could fall through, closed on Thursday night just ahead of a court-imposed deadline, CNBC’s David Faber said in a tweet.

Read more
When is the best time to post on Instagram?
Someone holding an iPhone. The screen shows a full-screen Instagram post.

Creating viral content is only half the battle when it comes to increasing engagement on your Instagram posts -- timing is important too. Figuring out the best possible time to publish your IG posts in order to maximize the exposure they get is vital to the success of your posts. After all, it doesn't matter how amazing your photos and videos are if your audience isn't even around to see them and interact with them.

There are two ways to tackle the problem of timing: You can either rely on the research of social media experts who can give you one-size-fits-most estimates of the best possible days and times to post on Instagram (not ideal in terms of accuracy, but quicker and easier) or you can get the analytics data of your Instagram account and figure out the best possible publish times for your unique account and audience (might take longer but will likely be more accurate and effective).

Read more
Instagram has finally fixed the Stories sound bug in the latest version of its iPhone app
Closeup of the Instagram app icon.

Look, we all use Instagram in situations where we probably shouldn't. We open the app and scroll through the feed or tap through Stories spontaneously -- even when we're around other people and need to do so silently. That used to not be much of a problem -- on the iPhone, just keep your phone's mute switch flipped down, and Instagram stays silent. Except, for the last week, that hasn't been the case.

No, it's not just you: For a week now, Instagram keeps playing sound in Stories, even when your iPhone is otherwise muted. Frustratingly, if you mute your phone while in the Instagram app, it will stop the sound, but the next Story you load or video you scroll past will go right back to blaring out of your speakers. And y'know, a lot of the audio on Instagram isn't particularly subtle (thanks, TikTok).

Read more