Instagram Threads is the latest social media app to hit the scene — and it's a fascinating one. There have been countless Twitter alternatives trying to make a name for themselves. From Bluesky, Mastodon, and others, there's no shortage of "Twitter killers." But Instagram Threads could be different.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need An iPhone or Android phone

Instagram Threads app

Why? Instagram Threads has the backing of Meta — the same tech giant behind Facebook, WhatsApp, etc. It also ties directly into the main Instagram app, which you probably already have an account for.

Will Threads be the next "big" social media app? That's difficult to say, but if you want to try it out for yourself, doing so is quite easy. Here's how to sign up for Instagram Threads for yourself!

How to download Instagram Threads

The first step joining Instagram Threads is to download the app. Although you can use your Instagram account to sign up for Threads, you'll need to download a new app to access it.

You can download Instagram Threads on iOS and download Instagram Threads on Android, and the steps for both are as follows.

Step 1: If you have an iPhone, open the App Store. If you're using an Android phone, open the Play Store.

Step 2: From the App Store on your iPhone, tap the Search icon at the bottom right of your screen, tap the search bar at the top, and search for Instagram Threads. From the Play Store on your Android phone, tap the search bar at the top of the screen and search for Instagram Threads.

Step 3: Tap on the Threads app when you see it — the app icon is a white @ symbol against a black background.

Step 4: On your iPhone, tap Get to download and install Threads. On Android, tap the Install button.

How to sign up for Instagram Threads

With the app now installed on your phone, it's time to actually sign up for Instagram Threads! Here's what the process looks like.

Step 1: Open the Threads app and tap the Log in with Instagram button to sign in with your Instagram account.

Step 2: Tap the Import from Instagram button to import your profile info from Instagram. Alternatively, you can enter your bio, link, and profile picture manually by tapping on each icon. When you're done, tap Next.

Step 3: Choose if you want a Public profile or a Private profile. After you choose one, tap Next.

Step 4: You'll see a list of people you follow on Instagram. You can tap the Follow all button to follow all of them on Threads, tap the Follow button next to individual names to only follow the people you want, or tap the Next button in the upper-right corner to skip this step.

Step 5: Tap Join Threads.

Step 6: And that's all there is to it! With those steps completed, you have officially signed up for Instagram Threads and are ready to start using the app.

From here, using Threads is pretty self-explanatory. The home page shows all of the Threads/posts from people you follow, while the Search page shows recommended accounts and lets you search for specific accounts. There are also dedicated pages for composing a new Thread, seeing your notifications, and viewing your profile.

As mentioned above, there's no telling how big of a deal Threads will actually be. It could be the Twitter alternative we've been patiently waiting for ... or it could fizzle out and be gone in a few months. Regardless of the app's future, though, it's here right now, and you now know how to sign up for an account if you want to.

Editors' Recommendations