Twitter makes it easier to find and watch live broadcasts

Share

If you find yourself drawn toward live-streams on Twitter, then you’ll be pleased to hear that when an account you follow fires one up, it’ll appear right at the top of your timeline.

Announced in recent days for users globally, the move to put live-streams front and center is part of Twitter’s efforts to pull in more views for real-time video that appears on the microblogging service.

It doesn’t matter if it’s from a massive multimedia company or your best buddy Bruce; if the live-stream comes from an account you follow then you’ll see it at the top of your Twitter timeline when you’re using the app.

“We’re making it easier to find and watch live broadcasts,” the San Francisco-based company said in a tweet announcing the move, adding, “Catch breaking news, your favorite personalities, and can’t-miss sports moments. Rolling out now on iOS and Android.”

We’re making it easier to find and watch live broadcasts. Now, when accounts you follow go live, the stream will appear right at the top of your timeline. Catch breaking news, your favorite personalities, and can’t-miss sports moments. Rolling out now on iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/gka2NDHGDX — Twitter (@Twitter) September 13, 2018

In response to questions posted on Twitter about the latest timeline tweak, Twitter’s Sara Haider said that while you can’t turn off the feature, it is possible to hide the stream from your timeline by tapping on the downward arrow on the image (see above) and selecting the relevant option from the dropdown list.

Live videos from accounts that you’ve muted won’t show up on your timeline, and if you’re not in a Wi-Fi-connected area and therefore concerned about data usage, then don’t worry — the video won’t start playing until you tap on it.

Although the feature is powered by Periscope — the live-streaming app acquired by Twitter in 2015 — you don’t need to have it on your mobile device to broadcast or watch the streams.

Twitter has been busy in recent years inking a bunch of deals with various media outlets for the rights to show live sports events and news shows. But depending on who you follow, the streams appearing at the top of your timeline are likely to cover a much wider range of topics.

If Twitter’s latest announcement has gotten you thinking that you yourself might want to try a spot of live-streaming, then the process is as easy as 1-2-3. Simply open the app, tap on the compose icon, and then again on the red “live video” button.