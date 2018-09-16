Digital Trends
Social Media

Twitter makes it easier to find and watch live broadcasts

Trevor Mogg
By

If you find yourself drawn toward live-streams on Twitter, then you’ll be pleased to hear that when an account you follow fires one up, it’ll appear right at the top of your timeline.

Announced in recent days for users globally, the move to put live-streams front and center is part of Twitter’s efforts to pull in more views for real-time video that appears on the microblogging service.

It doesn’t matter if it’s from a massive multimedia company or your best buddy Bruce; if the live-stream comes from an account you follow then you’ll see it at the top of your Twitter timeline when you’re using the app.

“We’re making it easier to find and watch live broadcasts,” the San Francisco-based company said in a tweet announcing the move, adding, “Catch breaking news, your favorite personalities, and can’t-miss sports moments. Rolling out now on iOS and Android.”

In response to questions posted on Twitter about the latest timeline tweak, Twitter’s Sara Haider said that while you can’t turn off the feature, it is possible to hide the stream from your timeline by tapping on the downward arrow on the image (see above) and selecting the relevant option from the dropdown list.

Live videos from accounts that you’ve muted won’t show up on your timeline, and if you’re not in a Wi-Fi-connected area and therefore concerned about data usage, then don’t worry — the video won’t start playing until you tap on it.

Although the feature is powered by Periscope — the live-streaming app acquired by Twitter in 2015you don’t need to have it on your mobile device to broadcast or watch the streams.

Twitter has been busy in recent years inking a bunch of deals with various media outlets for the rights to show live sports events and news shows. But depending on who you follow, the streams appearing at the top of your timeline are likely to cover a much wider range of topics.

If Twitter’s latest announcement has gotten you thinking that you yourself might want to try a spot of live-streaming, then the process is as easy as 1-2-3. Simply open the app, tap on the compose icon, and then again on the red “live video” button.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'The Predator' makes easy prey of 'The Nun' to win the weekend box office
Google Headquarters
Computing

Google responds to Trump’s tweet-rage: We didn’t rig search against you!

US President Donald J. Trump is accusing Google of political bias. Trump claims that Google is using its position to suppress the voice of conservatives in its search results. Google issued a statement rejecting Trump's claims.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
instagram profile
Social Media

How to make money on Instagram (even if you don’t have a bajillion followers)

You see the posts all over you're feed: #sponsored. But how do they actually make money, and do you have to have thousands of followers before you get started? Here are five different ways to cash in on Instagram.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagram drug hashtags cell phone tablet device 163148
Social Media

Instagram now lets everyone apply for a verification badge

If you're a prolific Instagrammer with lots of followers, you have a better chance than ever of getting yourself a verification badge as the photo-sharing service now lets you apply for it from within the app itself.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to use Instagram Stories
Social Media

How to link your Instagram, Facebook accounts for unrivaled social synchronization

Instagram and Facebook go hand in hand. Here's how you can make the most of the superior integration offered by the two social media behemoths, which should help your pics gain more exposure in the long run.
Posted By Brie Barbee
facebook disputed news tag how to header
Social Media

How to Use Facebook: The unofficial user manual

With more than 2 billion monthly active users, Facebook has become the go-to social network. If you're new to the site, our comprehensive guide will lay out both the network's fundamentals and its more intricate functionality.
Posted By Brandon Widder, Brie Barbee
facebook stories on desktop tested sign
Social Media

Are Facebook, Instagram taking a Labor Day break? Users report downtime globally

Facebook, the world’s number one social media platform, and subsidiary Instagram are apparently taking some holiday breaks on Labor Day. As of this writing, Facebook and Instagram were facing more than 30 minutes of downtime.
Posted By Chris Chin
instagram said to be prepping standalone shopping app
Social Media

Instagram said to be prepping a stand-alone shopping app

Instagram is reportedly building a new stand-alone ecommerce app called "IG Shopping." If it launches, IG Shopping would allow 'grammers to browse and purchase a range of products, similar to how they can in the current app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
vime stock launches vimeo image3 copy
Photography

Vimeo thinks regular stock video stinks, launches alternative for creatives

When creators told Vimeo existing stock video options weren't enough, the video platform decided to launch its own. Vimeo Stock includes exclusive content, while creators are being promised a higher-than-average cut of the revenue.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Mobile

Snap's Spectacles 2 can take stills and don't mind the rain

Snapchat has announced new styles for its Spectacles camera-equipped sunglasses. Spectacles 2 are able to take still images and are water-resistant. They're available to order now through Snap's website. 
Posted By Andy Boxall, Hillary Grigonis
facebook messenger 2017 android
Social Media

Looking to officially rid your inbox of Facebook messages? Here's how

Deleting messages from Facebook Messenger is almost as easy as scrolling through your News Feed. Here, we show you how to delete an entire conversation or a single message, both of which take seconds.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
yesterdays viral celebrities where are they now rebeccablack
Web

10 viral video celebrities from the past and where they are now

Ever wonder what happened to William Hung after his less-than-stellar American Idol audition? We take a look at 10 of the most popular viral video celebrities and see what they are up to today.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
how to delete your pinterest account
Social Media

As Twitter and Facebook growth slows, Pinterest hits 250 million users

Pinterest is now home to 250 million active users, despite a pattern of slowed growth and even reduced numbers among the latest reports from other networks. Pinterest also now boasts more than 175 billion pins.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
what facebook users should know about cambridge analytica and privacy mobile v1
Social Media

Facebook expands fact-checking net to try to catch doctored photos and videos

Facebook is now fact-checking images and video along with articles, using third-party organizations. New A.I. helps flag potential fakes for human review, but user flags and comments still help recognize what content might not be accurate.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
nova launcher
Social Media

New to Snapchat? Follow our guide and go from newbie to pro

Whether you're a Snapchat addict or a newbie, our detailed Snapchat guide will help you become a pro in no time. Find out how to get started, spice up your snaps, chat, send money, and carry out a host of other useful actions.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Brie Barbee