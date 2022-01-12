  1. Smart Home

Renpho teams up with MyFitnessPal to make smart tracking that much easier

Keyan Riddick
By

Two health giants in the technology world, Renpho and MyFitnessPal, have announced a new way each company’s products integrate with each other. Users will soon be able to sync their MyFitnessPal accounts with a variety of Renpho products.

Renpho was founded in 2015 to help people improve all aspects of their lives through its products. It created multiple smart scales and massage products so that users could track their body metrics and foods consumed, along with keeping their bodies well maintained. Renpho continues to innovate products in the health and wellness space today.

Screenshots showing how to use the MyFitnessPal app.
MyFitnessPal

Known for being one of the most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking apps, MyFitnessPal has been around since 2005. The app (of the same name) has over 200 million users in 120 countries and is used to track food intake and exercise activity, wellness habits, and fitness goals. MyFitnessPal is available for free on desktop, the App Store, and the Google Play Store.

The integration between these two companies will allow users to sync their MyFitnessPal accounts with Renpho products. These products include the Smart Food Scale, Smart Body Scale, and the AI Smart Bike. Synching your account will allow customization of users’ health data to their profiles in real-time. In addition, utilizing MyFitnessPal’s nutrition tracking with the Renpho devices’ activity and weight tracking will give users a new level of personal insight, and all in one app. Users can track macros and nutrition levels and create guided nutrition plans, find new recipes, and much more.

The combination of smart fitness products from Renpho and the high-level tracking of MyFitnessPal will provide users with a more accurate view of how their fitness goals are going — perfect for this time of year when so many are trying to stick to New Year resolutions to get back in shape.

Editors' Recommendations

Instagram exploring new profile grid offering greater personalization

Closeup of the Instagram app icon.

Cool space photo shows rare sight of ISS orbiting Earth at night

Earth and the ISS shot from SpaceX's Crew Dragon.

Asteroid twice the size of Empire State Building about to fly by Earth

An illustration of an asteroid hurtling past Earth.

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7+ today

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on sale at Best Buy

Update your Mac now to fix vulnerability that gives full access to spying apps

Stock photo of laptop with code on its screen

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Amazfit Bit Smartwatch

Disney+: Everything you need to know about Disney’s streaming service

The Disney Plus app interface on a smart TV.

Spider-Man’s Jon Watts to produce Final Destination 6 for HBO Max

Jon Watts attends the Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man Far From Home" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

UltraRAM may one day be able to combine storage and memory into one

RAM installed in slots.

Marvel adds The Nevers’ Laura Donnelly to its Halloween Special

Laura Donnelly in Outlander.

Is Apple ditching the notch on the iPhone 14? I’m not convinced.

samsung galaxy s21 fe vs apple iphone 13 7

Amazon is having a FLASH SALE on Beats headphones today

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Black (Latest Model)

Walmart has amazing 75-inch TV deals under $700 today

TCL 75-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV,